Schneider to perform at Stateline during celebrity golf weekend

STATELINE, Nev. — Actor and comedian Rob Schneider is coming to Stateline for a performance during the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Rob Schneider



Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa Lake Tahoe is presenting An Evening with Rob Schneider at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, in the resort’s theater.

Advance tickets are available starting at $30 (plus tax and fees) in person at the Montbleu Box Office, by calling 775-588-3515 or online at http://www.ticketmaster.com ($5 increase day of show). Minors must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Seating is reserved.

Though he is known as a popular comedian today, Schneider did not have a fairy-tale start to his career.

He took up a number of odd jobs and performed at local clubs and radio stations before landing the position of a writer for ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Subsequently, he was made a featured player and eventually a cast member. However, not the one to be satisfied easily, he went a step further and made his debut on the big screen.

Several supporting roles later, he landed the lead role in ‘Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.’ The film gained much critical acclaim and established him as a comedy actor. Over the course of his career, he has appeared in a number of films, including ‘The Hot Chick,’ ‘The Longest Yard,’ ‘50 First Dates,’ ‘Eight Crazy Nights,’ ‘You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,’ and ‘Grown Ups.’