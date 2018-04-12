Scorpions joins 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

Rock band Scorpions is the latest addition to the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup. On Friday, Aug. 31, the German group will take the stage at Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7:30 p.m.

The band, which formed in the ’60s, is known for classics including “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and “Wind of Change.”

“In these 50 years, they have become Germany’s, or rather Continental Europe’s, most successful rock band, the living proof that not only VW, Mercedes or BMW are able to compete internationally, but classic rock music made in Germany as well,” states Scorpions’ online biography.

Washington-based heavy metal outfit Queensrÿche will open the South Shore show.

Tickets for the gig range from $69.50 to $149.50, and go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 20.

The 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series features performances by fellow rock artists Robert Plant, Phish, Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton and Dave Matthews Band.