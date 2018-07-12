Seventh hole a Thursday favorite for fans and celebrities at Lake Tahoe celebrity golf

Thursdays at the American Century Championship can mean only one thing — the return of the party on hole No. 7.

WimZr, a Sacramento-based company, has created a must-see atmosphere on the eve of the tournament for the past four years. Co-Founders John Parilo and Blake Mori have been coming to the tournament for the past 11 years, but it wasn't until recent years that they crafted the spectacle that visitors (and celebrities) look forward to each year.

"The players can come here and can be themselves, have fun and let loose," Mori said during the 2017 festivities. "You can hear it when they talk to you and they say we know when we come here it's gonna be fun and loud."

And that it is. Music and games are prepared specifically for each athlete. Whether running routes for Aaron Rodgers to throw to, or pitching a wiffle ball for Ivan Rodriguez to slug, there's something for every celebrity.

Last year, Alfonso Ribiero was greeted by Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean," to which Ribiero choreographed with his best MJ dance impression — all while his friend Justin Timberlake cheered him on.

When asked how Timberlake came to their party this year, Mori said "I think when he came to the hole a few years ago he realized how fun it was."

"We just hit it off with him. He's a fun guy," added Parilo.

Timberlake was a welcome addition to the party last year, giving color and comedy to each visiting celebrity and adding his flair to the already established chaos.

And while JT can definitely be the star attraction at any event, Lake Tahoe is a solid co-star.

"I've been all around the world, and Tahoe is still No. 1," said Parilo. "We have to thank the committee and the tournament for letting us do it all."

They are not the only ones who think so. While watching the events unfold many ooohs and aaaahs, combined with laughter and an occasional "dream come true dialogue" were rattled among the viewers — yeah, Lake Tahoe can do that to you.