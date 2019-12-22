Sierra-at-Tahoe celebrates holidays with scavenger hunt, movies and costume day

Celebrate the holidays at Sierra-at-Tahoe from Friday, Dec. 22, through Sunday, Dec. 24.

Courtesy / Sierra-at-Tahoe via Facebook |

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe knows how to celebrate the holiday season and are amping up the mountain fun this year with several family-friendly events.

On Sunday and Monday, the resort about 20 minutes south of Lake Tahoe will host a “Scavenger Hunt to save Christmas.”

Letters to Santa Claus will be scattered all around the mountain for skiers and riders to find.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 22-23, search for lost letters and bring them to Santa’s elves on the Solstice Plaza to receive a reward.

Sierra-at-Tahoe is also hosting a Holiday Movie Marathon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 23-24, in the Solstice eatery. Warm up with hot chocolate while taking a break from the slopes with a classic holiday film.

On Christmas Eve, Sierra-at-Tahoe will host the Holiday Costume Day and Santa Claus will be on the slopes cruising all around the mountain.

Show up in a festive holiday costume and receive a $10 discount off a daily lift ticket.

Sierra-at-Tahoe General Manager John Rice will sing Christmas carols from 2-4 p.m. on Christmas Eve at The Sierra Pub.