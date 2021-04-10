Sierra Nevada University hosts ‘Writer in the Woods’ series

Sierra Nevada University is calling all writers and poets who want to immerse themselves in nature (well, virtually) and creativity.

SNU recently launched a Writers in the Woods Speaker Series where they will host readings and workshops. During the series listen to, meet and have conversations with prominent writers and poets from all over the nation. Due to the pandemic, the series will be held on Zoom.

This weekend the featured writer is Patrick Hicks. Starting at 5 p.m., on April 10, connect with Hicks and his unique writing. Hicks’ most recent book which has been characterized as both thrilling and a tragedy, “In The Shadow Of Dora,” revolves around the Nazi concentration camp of Dora-Mittelbau during two different decades.

Author, Patrick Hicks will be featured during Writer in the Woods this weekend.

Provided

He is also known for his novel, The Commandant of Lubizec, along with volumes of fiction and poetry including The Collector of Names, Adoptable, and This London. Hicks’s poetry has been featured on NPR, The PBSNewsHour, and American Life in Poetry, and he is the radio host of Poetry from Studio 47. For more information about Patrick Hicks visit his author website at patrickhicks.org.

The next author and poet to be featured on Writers in the Woods is Kaveh Akbar who is the author of Calling a Wolf a Wolf.

He is also an author of the chapbook, Portrait of the Alcoholic. Kaveh also received the Levis Reading Prize, Pushcart Prize, Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship, and Lucille Medwick Memorial Award from the Poetry Society of America. Kaveh will lead the series on the weekend of April 23-24. For more information about Kaveh, visit his author website at kavehakbar.com.

Pre-registration required for the event. Registrations must be received 24 hours prior to the event to ensure you receive your Zoom link. To register, visit https://www.sierranevada.edu/academics/humanities-social-sciences/english/writer-woods/writers-in-the-woods-registration/ .

For more information, visit http://www.sierranevada.edu or call 775-831-1314.