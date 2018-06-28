Singer-songwriter Darren Senn performs at Crystal Bay Casino

Alternative folk artist Darren Senn continues the trend of Tahoe-based artists taking the stage on North Shore this week. On Friday, June 29, the performer — originally from Oregon, but now a Stateline resident — brings a new catalog of music to Crystal Bay Casino alongside his band.

"Engaging his audiences with storytelling and simple, yet well-crafted songs, Darren Senn is hitting his stride," states the musician's online biography.

Senn dropped his newest album, "Detrimental Tendencies," in February earlier this year. According to the bio, it's his "most ambitious effort to date."

"It paints his picture with a broad stroke, touching on folk rock and rockabilly elements to add to his two previous, mainly solo-acoustic releases," continues the bio, which states that Senn's lyrics are always balanced by dark and light messages.

"What I love most is the ability to connect in a meaningful way with an audience using just an acoustic guitar and some thoughtful words and melodies. That's a really special place for me. I want us all to go on a little trip somewhere when I get on a stage," Senn noted.

His Crystal Bay show begins at 10 p.m. Friday evening. The gig is open to those at least 21 years of age.

Recommended Stories For You

More details about the performance are available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com. Learn about Senn at http://www.darrensenn.com.