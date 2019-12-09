Ski Run Presents photographer John Peltier Monday to benefit El Dorado County Search and Rescue

John Peltier

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Ski Run Presents will host pilot, sailor, photographer and search and rescue volunteer John Peltier Monday, Dec. 9, to benefit El Dorado County SAR.

Peltier, of South Lake Tahoe, has spent the last two decades capturing and sharing the world with his camera.

Peltier will be the featured speaker tonight when the free show at 1111 Ski Run Blvd begins at 7 p.m. The doors open at 6:30.

The show will be followed by a gear raffle made possible by the generous support of Outdoor Gear Lab and Novus Select.

All proceeds raised from the raffle will be donated to the El Dorado County Search and Rescue Team.

This is a casual public event, SAR orange/uniform is not required for any SAR members.