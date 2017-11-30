Soulful musician Jonny Lang headlines MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Soulful musician Jonny Lang released his first platinum record at the age of 15 — and two decades down the road he's progressed further in both the genre and his accomplishments.

"What began as a bluesy sound, influenced by electric pioneers like Albert Collins, B.B. King and Buddy Guy, evolved over those recordings into a modern R&B style closer to Stevie Wonder and contemporary gospel music.

"Lang's distinctive, blues-inflected licks appeared on every album, but became one element in a sea of passionately sung and tightly arranged songs," states the musician's online biography.

On his latest album — September's "Signs" — Lang once again taps into guitar-based melodies.

"Beyond focusing attention on his soloing prowess, it is about recapturing the spirit of the early blues, where the guitar was front and center, fairly leaping out of the speakers," continues the bio.

Lang notes artists such as Robert Johnson and Howlin' Wolf at the forefront of his current inspiration.

"I have been appreciating how raw and unrefined that stuff is. I had an itch to emulate some of that and I think it shows in the songs. Still, I let the writing be what it was and that was sometimes not necessarily the blues," he said.

Lang performs at South Shore's MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $35-$55 and do not include tax or fees. Purchase them online at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

The venue is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action