South Lake Brewing Company turns 1 with two-day anniversary party

Celebrate the first anniversary of South Lake Brewing Company with live music, food, a cornhole tournament and — of course — craft beer this weekend at the brewery's One Year Celebration, held Friday and Saturday, May 25-26.

Fun begins Friday with live entertainment provided by local artists Mic Smith, Sierra Gypsies and The Little Big Band. The Butcher's Kitchen — a mobile kitchen trailer specializing in burgers — will serve up food on-site, and a cornhole tournament sponsored by SLBC and The Coachman Hotel kicks off at 5:30 p.m. (sign-ups begin one hour prior).

"First come, first serve — we are only allowing 12 teams of 2 to participate," states SLBC's Facebook page for the event.

Competitors will face off for prizes including a one-night stay at The Coachman, a Bär Society membership at SLBC, and swag from both companies.

Festivities continue Saturday with wood-fired pizza from The Oven and music from Red Dirt Ruckus and Steven Graves Band. The weekend also will feature beer pong, special beer releases and more.

SLBC, located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd., opens Friday and Saturday at noon. Learn more online at http://www.southlakebeer.com.