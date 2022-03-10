South of North Brewing celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, gives back to community

The Residents (pictured above) and Porter Haus will be performing all day on Thursday, March 17 in support of SOS Outreach while also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

The Residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South of North Brewing Company in South Lake Tahoe is teaming up with local artists The Residents and Porter Haus to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. Not only will there be live music for the entire day with great brews and bites to eat, but the event will serve as a fundraiser for SOS Outreach, a nonprofit focused on getting youth outside while also teaching them life-long skills and lessons.

General manager at South of North, Savannah Mendoza, is excited to host patrons from the normal business hours of 2 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, with live music from The Residents beginning at 2:30 p.m.

“The Residents really wanted to throw a St. Patrick’s Day party at South of North,” said Mendoza. “Then they came to me and said they wanted to turn it into a charity event and asked if that would be okay with me and if we could pick a non-profit together, and I knew of this need to grow this scholarship fund for SOS outreach.”

The nonprofit is dedicated to getting underserved youth connected with outdoor adventure sports while also talking with them about different life skills, including coping mechanisms, having discipline and integrity, and learning compassion.

“It’s a great overall program to help guide youth in the right direction while also getting them involved in healthy activities within our area,” said Mendoza.

Performers for the day include The Residents, who are a group of South Lake Tahoe musicians that come together and jam frequently. The group, which came together in 2020, is made up of Ted Kennedy, Sean Hodge, Josh Swiegert, Thomas Brandolino, Nic Shaw, Jon Sills, Chris Seal, Gentry Monasmith, Tanner Morgan, Willie Twumasi, Jeff Connor, and Tommy Ciccone. The group will be playing for the entire day. The group will also be donating separately from South of North Brewing to SOS Outreach.

From 6:30 to 10 p.m., Porter Haus will be taking over. Porter Haus is a roots rock band made up of three brothers from the Lake Tahoe and Teton mountain range area. Their original songs are complimented by their unique sets filled with mash-ups and covers from well-known artists including Mac Miller, Beastie Boys, and The Beatles.

Mendoza said guests are encouraged to hangout for the day in their favorite green outfits and enjoy some of staff’s favorite beers on tap.

“Our most popular beer is our First-Light Blonde,” said Mendoza. “It’s always nice, light, and easy drinking. Definitely a good one for when you’re just hanging out, enjoying some live music. Especially if you’re trying to hangout all day.”

For more information, visit southofnorthbeer.com .