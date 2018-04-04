South Shore comedy: Laurie Kilmartin, Joe Dosch and Dax Jordan perform this week

Laurie Kilmartin

Kilmartin makes her Tahoe debut this week. She has been a solid act for decades, expanding her stand-up and damn good writing into several books. One to check out is "Dead People Suck: A Guide for Survivors of the Newly Departed." If you think the title is funny, try reading the book.

The comedian's Seeso special "45 Jokes About My Dead Dad" is a personal favorite and it made Vulture's 2016 list of top 10 comedy specials. Kilmartin's credits are numerous — she has appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," along with Comedy Central's "Premium Blend" and a few other shows. She's also been featured at comedy festivals in Montreal, Aspen and Edinburgh.

Kilmartin has also written for CBS's "The Late Show" and Comedy Central's "Too Late with Adam Carolla."

Joe Dosch

Joe Dosch recently appeared on Comedy Central's "Roast Battle," which is a far cry from his past: living in the Big Sky state. Montana isn't a mecca for comedy, but it was good enough for Dosch to toughen up his chops before making the inevitable move to Los Angeles.

Dosch is a strong writer, and he's crafted material for the Comedy Central roasts of Rob Lowe and Justin Bieber. He was also a featured comedian on RSVP Vacations' cruises. You wouldn't guess it, but Dosch's influences include comedians Bill Hicks, Patrice O'Neal and Bill Burr (among others).

Dosch defies any stereotype, which keeps his audience from ever pigeonholing him into any one category. I'll say this about him: Whether the gig is at a gay pride festival in West Hollywood or a rowdy Montana saloon, Dosch always delivers the goods to whatever audience is seeing him on any particular night.

Dax Jordan

Another fine writer and comedian is Dax Jordan, who's from the Portland, Oregon area. He took third place at the Seattle International Comedy Competition, beating out a number of folks who won other comedy festivals all over the country. After 10 years in the business, Jordan is pretty seasoned and has appeared in feature-length movies including "Untraceable" and "Freedom State." He has a quick wit and can bounce off anyone who tries to challenge him (aka any heckler).

The Improv at Harveys takes place Wednesdays through Sundays at 9 p.m. Learn more at http://www.harveystahoe.com.