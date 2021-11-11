South Tahoe theater presents fundraising show for Caldor Fire Fund

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a year of being unable to gather to enjoy the arts, there is time now to celebrate with Black Ice Theatre Company’s production of “All Together Now!,“ a global event celebrating local theater. The world-wide event was created by Musical Theatre International to bring together theater companies in the aftermath of COVID.

Black Ice Theatre will present this one night special performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov 13, at Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theatre. Half of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Caldor Fire Fund. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The All Together Now! show will take place at the Duke Theatre at LTCC on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Provided/Richard Sargent

“We decided to give back to the community that has been through so much in the past couple of years,” said the theater’s Producing Artistic Director Richard Sargent. “I always view [theater] as a safe space where everybody can come together and have a shared moment, a shared feeling.”

The show will feature a variety of beloved songs from a catalog of musicals both new and old, including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hairspray, Waitress, and more.

“This show in particular, there’s something for everybody in it. So everybody’s going to leave feeling like they just went through something great to help the community,” said Sargent.

The performance is one of many happening all over the world at the same time to unify theater-goers all over the world.

Provided/Richard Sargent

Tickets for the event cost $25 and can be purchased online at blackicetheatreco.com/shopnow/ or they can be purchased at the venue.

The event will be held all over the world, with over 5,000 theaters participating. The goal is to not only to fundraise for those affected by the Caldor Fire, but to bring hope, inspiration, and excitement to communities through something as unifying as theater.

Additionally, Sargent said that Black Ice Theatre will be holding auditions for the first show since returning from COVID closures called “She Kills Monsters” which will run this winter.

Auditions are by appointment only, and can be scheduled through the theater’s website. Auditions will be held Wednesday, Nov 17.

For more information, visit blackicetheatreco.com .