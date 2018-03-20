Spring reading: South Lake Tahoe Library staff provides top picks for the season

Spring begins on Tuesday, March 20 — and as winter comes to a close, a new season of reading begins. From new releases to classics, the South Lake Tahoe Library staff has provided the top books avid readers should check out throughout the next few months.

NEW RELEASES

"The Tuscan Child" by Rhys Bowen — This story follows a woman named Joanna as she unravels secrets of her past. Thirty years after her estranged father — a British bomber pilot — parachuted from a stricken plane in 1944, Joanna must arrange his funeral. But when she arrives at the English countryside, she finds an unopened letter from him addressed to someone named Sofia, which sets Joanna herself off on a journey through history.

"I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara — This nonfiction novel follows former true crime journalist McNamara as she seeks to uncover the location of who she deemed the "Golden State Killer," a predator who committed 50 sexual assaults and 10 murders in the state of California.

"Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover — Westover did not attend school until she was 17. In fact, she had not even set foot in a classroom until that time. She grew up in the mountains of Idaho, raised by survivalist parents who constantly prepared for the end of the world. Eventually, Westover decided to pursue a new life and attended college. "Educated" is a coming-of-age story that chronicles her journey.

"The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn — Hitchcock fans won't want to pass over Finn's debut thriller, which follows recluse Anna Fox. Unable to leave her New York City home, Fox spends her days spying on her neighbors. When a new family moves in, she sees something she shouldn't.

"The Immortalists" by Chloe Benjamin — In 1969 an unusual, mystical woman arrives in New York City, claiming she has the power to tell anyone the day he or she will die. Upon hearing their fortunes, which inform the next five decades of their lives, four children navigate the journey between destiny and choice, and reality and illusion.

ADULT CLASSICS

"Emma" by Jane Austen — Austen is known for her commentaries on social structure, and it's a theme that's apparent in this novel (published in 1815). Emma Woodhouse is "handsome, clever and rich," according to the first sentence of the story. However, the heroine is also headstrong and spoiled — which makes her interest in matchmaking shrouded in pride.

"The Princess Bride" by William Goldman — This 1973 book is perhaps best known by its 1987 film adaptation. Romance, adventure, fantasy and revenge all written under the umbrella of satire — what more could you be seeking?

CHILDREN'S CLASSICS

"The Wind in the Willows" by Kenneth Graham — Graham originally wrote this tale as a collection of bedtime stories for his son. The story begins with Mole, who is tired of spring cleaning, going outside to enjoy the fresh air. He meets Rat and the two end up befriending Toad, who has become obsessed with motorcars. The friends must intervene when they discover that Toad's habits have turned self-destructive.

"Redwall" by Brian Jacques — In Jacques' 1986 tale, the mice of Redwall Abbey must defend themselves against an army of rats. It's a feat that would be best accomplished with the sword of Martin the Warrior, but the weapon has been forgotten for some time. The riddle- and humor-filled story is the first in Jacques' series of the same name.

"Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White — This novel explores friendship, love, life and death through the relationship between Charlotte, a spider; Wilbur, a pig; and Fern, a young girl. White's story won the prestigious Newbery Honor Award in 1953.

"A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle — On a dark and stormy night Meg Murry, her brother and mother are visited by a stranger with interesting news. From there, the children are set off on a journey through time as they travel to find their father, who disappeared while working on a secret government project. Read the 1962 classic hit before seeing its latest big screen adaptation, which hit theaters approximately one week ago.