Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows hosts throwback après party

After a day spent shredding, few things sound as rejuvenating as having a drink in hand. And on Saturday, Dec. 30, the après game gets a twist as Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows prepares for the start of a new year with a retro-themed event.

"On the final Saturday of Merry Days & Holly Nights, Squaw Alpine will pay tribute to the good ol' times as we all get ready to say goodbye to 2017.

"Grab your best retro après-ski gear and meet us in the Alpine Meadows Lodge as Jonny Moseley hosts an unforgettable throwback party," states a press release from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

DJ Rooney will be on the scene, mixing beats from the '60s, '70s and '80s to keep spirits high and the retro mood alive throughout the entire event.

Be sure to dress along with the theme, as a pair of K2 skis will be rewarded to the best retro outfit seen at the party, which lasts from 3-5 p.m.

The Retro Après Ski Party is held at the resort's Alpine Bar, located at 2600 Alpine Meadows Road in Olympic Valley.

Learn more about the event (and the resort's other happenings) online at http://www.squawalpine.com, or check out Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on Facebook (@squawvalleyalpinemeadows).

— Lake Tahoe Action