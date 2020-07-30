Stay Local’s FilmStream Festival this Saturday at Beach Retreat

Stay Local's FilmStream is an outdoor event that will take place 6 p.m., Aug. 1.

Provided

From the same crew that created the Film Crawl this past winter, Stay Local Network’s FilmStream Festival will be premiering at the Beach Retreat & Lodge Aug. 1 in South Lake Tahoe.

The FilmStream Festival is an outdoor screening event that encompasses award-winning filmmakers and conservationists in the outdoor filmmaking industry that show local stories to a global audience. There will be local filmmakers and local athletes at the event.

Behind the Beach Retreat near the Tiki Bar, an inflatable screen will be set up that can be seen from up to 50 feet away, the audience can bring their own chairs and blankets to watch local storytelling and outdoor adventure. This local movement prides itself on inspiring people to adventure in a tangible, local way.

“There is any adventure you could want on a local level,” said FilmStream creator Jeff Scott. “It is diverse storytelling.”

Scott compares the FilmStream to creating almost a local, adventure-styled Netflix.

Each of the films intertwine stories from Stay Local bases including Hawaii, Tahoe, San Diego and more. A few of the films include Mother, Un/Tracked, Family Business and Shark Attack.

The FilmStream Festival are streaming the films to showcase independent films produced by The Beacon Collective, Julia Wheeler, GoPro Athlete Chuck Patterson, Alex Blue, David Diley, Adventure Labs, Connor Trimble, Andy Lewis, Cody Blue, White Room Films, Hannah Brie, Andrew Muze, Cody Blue and more.

The event is free and there will also be a raffle for an opportunity to win a two-night stay at the Beach Retreat & Lodge, an adventure GoPro camera package, gift certificates to local businesses and more by registering for the event. Also, local musician, Miranda Rae, will be performing from 6-8 p.m.

Event coordinators will be following guidelines by recommending to maintain 6 feet distancing and masks will be required. If you don’t have a mask, they will provide one at the event. Different showings will be planned each weekend so stay connected through social media to see when and where the next showing takes place.

For more information or to register go to http://www.eventbrite.com/e/filmstream-festival-south-lake-tahoe-tickets-113330185636?ref=estw, Facebook and Instagram at @filmstreamfestival.