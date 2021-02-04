Super Bowl Sunday around Lake Tahoe

This year’s Super Bowl will be different than any before and will mark the first time that the game has been played during a global pandemic.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will experience the game in a new way on Sunday, Feb. 7, but the game won’t be the only thing changed, traditional Super Bowl parties will look quite different as well.

Fortunately, restaurants around Lake Tahoe are crafting up Super Bowl takeout specials for your pod. Some places are also hosting watch parties for the big game, on the Nevada side of the lake, of course.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE

Ten Crows BBQ

Ten Crows BBQ is offering a Sunday Super Bowl special that includes loaded nachos topped with 4 pounds of smoked BBQ pulled pork, sharp cheddar, cotija cheese, bbq sauce, tomato and scallions .

They will also offer 3 pounds of smoked chicken wings which feeds families up 10-12 people. The special is $150. Visit 10crows.com to reserve an order online or call 530-539-4064.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX

Lake Tahoe AleWorX is offering a Family Meal Deal for $35. The deal includes one margherita pizza, one specialty pie, Caesar salad or wings. To order visit http://laketahoealeworx.com/.

Cork & More

The Cork & More is offering two Super Bowl Sunday sandwich specials.

The first is the Tampa Bay Cubano that features pork tenderloin, black forest ham, house pickles and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted sour dough roll for $13. A small potato salad is included.

The other option is a Kansas City BBQ Brisket sammy made with a house-made brisket, caramelized onions and hot pickles with melted cheddar cheese on a sourdough roll for $13.50. This one also includes a small potato salad. For more information, visit thecorkandmore.com.

Tahoe Grazing Co.

Tahoe Grazing Co. will be offering a “Game-Day Board.” This local food delivery, catering service offers premier charcuterie spread cured meats, cheeses, fruits, spreads, olives and more. Email tahoegrazingco@gmail.com or call 530-240-5070 to place your order.

STATELINE

Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa

Montbleu is hosting a watch party. The event will be open to the first 50 guests who must be 21 and older.

The $100 door cover includes access to stadium-style buffet, two draft beers and two raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes, including a smart TV. Advance tickets will be available at the gift shop starting Thursday and will be sold based on availability. Doors to the convention center open at 2:15 p.m. Health and safety protocols will be implemented at the event including temperature checks and health screening questionnaires prior to event entry.

For more information, visit montbleuresort.com.

Hard Rock Hotel Casino

Watch the big game at Hard Rock this Sunday. Tables are available for $400 and seat up to four people. The table includes stadium style food and will be hosted with select beer and wine. There will be a raffle for official football memorabilia.

Doors open at 3 p.m. For more information, visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

NORTH LAKE TAHOE

Chub’s Subs

Chub’s Subs in Kings Beach will host a special Super Bowl Sunday deal which includes any 24-inch sub for $20.

For more information, visit http://www.chubssubs.com.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort

The Hyatt Regency in Incline Village will be offering two “Game Day LV” take-out options for Super Bowl Sunday from the Cutthroat’s Saloon.

The “Hungry Package” is $80 and includes one pizza with the choice of cheese, pepperoni, or margherita along with 20 wings that come with the choice of buffalo, IPA barbecue or sweet and spicy gochujang sauce and a six pack of beer.

The “Hungrier Package” is $150 and includes two pizzas, 40 wings and a 12 pack of beer. Beer selections include a choice of Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light, Heineken, Corona or Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. Meals can be ordered by calling 775-886-6663. When guests arrive at the resort, they can park at the front drive, check-in with guest services, and visit Tahoe Provisions for contactless pick up.

For more information, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com.