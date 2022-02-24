Tahoe Action: Adult comedy at Vino Veritas; SnowFest begins on North Shore

Adult Comedy Show at Vino Veritas

Lake Tahoe Golf Course is partnering with Valhalla Tahoe for the fifth year to bring a new adult comedy show, Vino Veritas, to the golf course clubhouse.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, guests can enjoy a cast of veteran Valhalla actors including Michelle Bennet, Thomas Lopez, Christina Proctor and Brett Robinson.

The show was put together by David MacGregor. Wine, beer, and cocktails will be available for purchase both nights of the show, with casual seating available to watch the play. The play is a dark comedy about the perils of honesty, and centered around two couples on Halloween night.

Tickets are still available online starting at $20.





Due to language and adult situations in the play, children should not be brought to the event.

To purchase tickets, visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=356&a=24&src=eventperformances&_ga=GA1.3.144457494.1645483165 .

SnowFest 2022 begins on North Shore

Snowfest 2022 returns to North Shore Friday, Feb. 25 and will run through to March 6. During SnowFest, tons of events will take place to celebrate the winter season.

The event is one of the latest winter mountain festivals on the west coast, and showcases the relationship between the North Lake Tahoe community and the tourists that come to visit each year.

This year’s 40th annual celebration, events will kick off with the traditional King and Queen Coronation at Garwood’s Snowfest Kickoff Party in Carnelian Bay, Calif. Tickets at the door start at $40 and include food, music, wet woodies, beer, wine, and collector edition beads.

Other events throughout the week include a wings eating contest, fireworks at the Tahoe City Golf Course, pancake breakfasts, Za’s 7th Annual Clam Bake, and more.

Each event is subject to different pricing and may require reservations beforehand.

For more information, visit tahoesnowfest.org .

Movie Night at PT Revolution

Join PT Revolution at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, for the premiere of Teton Gravity Research’s film Mountain Revelations to benefit South Lake Tahoe’s Snowboard Outreach Society.

Tickets are $15 online, and organizers are encouraging viewers to bring any gear that could be donated to SOS, including skis, snowboards, jackets, pants, or any other gear that can be recycled back into the community.

Proof of COVID vaccination is required to attend this event.

Mountain Revelations follows three professional snowboarders – Jeremy Jones, Ryan Hudson, and Rafael Pease – on a human-powered 10-day mission in a remote corner of the Chugach Mountain Range in Alaska. As they explore epic lines on the steep and unforgiving terrain, the physical and emotional challenges they overcome during the harsh, endless days of the waning Alaskan winter serve as a catalyst to examine the roles their backgrounds had on their respective paths to this expedition.

To purchase tickets, visit tetongravity.com/films/mountain-revelations/tour/south-lake-tahoe-premiere-of-mountain-revelations .

Speaker Series Continues at Wylder Hotel

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its interpretive programs on Eastern Sierra history with a living history/Chautauqua style presentation on one of Lake Tahoe’s most colorful characters, George Whittell, the “Accidental Conservationist.”

The 50-minute program is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, is free, open to the public and will be held inside the resort’s heated tent.

Eastern Sierra historian David Woodruff takes on the character of one of the wealthiest men in the United States, who kept an African Lion for a pet, built one of the most beautiful pleasure craft to navigate Lake Tahoe, entertained former Presidents, and unintentionally conserved a large portion of Lake Tahoe lands for the public to enjoy today.

Please call 760-920-8061 for more information.

Eric Krasno & Son Little at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino

The Crystal Bay Club and Casino will host Eric Krasno and Son Little, backed by The Assembly. The show will also be featuring James the Eighth.

The 21-plus event begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in the Crown Room.

Tickets in advanced begin at $22, and $25 (plus taxes/fees) the day of the show.

Two-time Grammy Award winning songwriter-producer Eric Krasno just released his newest album “Always”, and has an extensive catalog of artists he’s written for, including 50 Cent, Norah Jones, and Robert Randolph. Performing with American rhythm and blues musician Little Son, the night is bound to have the audience on their feet on night long.

To learn more, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Fat Tuesday at Bertie’s Hot Chicken

Bertie’s Hot Chicken in Incline Village is inviting community members to celebrate Mardi Gras with classic plates of full New Orleans classics, greats drinks, and music. Head over on from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 to enjoy homestyle favorites to celebrate Mardi Gras.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/649211496393630?ref=newsfeed .