Tahoe action: Breakfast with Santa; Hip-hop showcase at Bally’s; Speaker Series in Hope Valley

Andre Nickatina at Blu Nightclub at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Andrea Nickatina and guest Nef the Pharaoh will featured at Bally’s on Friday.

Provided

At 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Late-Nite Productions presents “Bay Area Hip-Hop Showcase” at the Blu Nightclub in Bally’s Resort Casino and Spa, featuring Andrea Nickatina and guest Nef the Pharaoh.

Tickets are available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com starting at $22 (plus taxes and fees), or in person at the Bally’s box office by calling 775-588-3515. Prices for tickets increase on the day of the show. This is a 21-plus event.

Andrea Nickatina is a rapper from San Francisco. His underground hip hop music has been circulating in the Bay Area since the 1990’s, first appearing as Dre Dog as a member of the group I.M.P. (Ill Mannered Posse). Since then, Nickatina has recorded over nine solo albums, an amateur film, and several albums with fellow local rapper Equipto.

Nef the Pharaoh is known for his energetic, lyrical, and oftentimes boastful bars. The Vallejo, California native was influenced by legends including Mac Dre, E-40, and DJ Mustard. His albums reflect more than his music, bringing up his thoughts on police brutality, gentrification, and other present day issues within inner cities.

To learn more and get your tickets, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/ .

Breakfast with Santa for Heavenly Holidays

Breakfast fun takes a step up this month at Heavenly Village. From 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18, Fire and Ice Restaurant will be hosting Santa and Mrs. Clause for breakfast with the whole family. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time online, and cost $15 for children and $20 for adults.

Bring the whole family to enjoy seeing Santa, taking photos and having one of the heartiest breakfasts offered on the lake.

To book your tickets for this exciting holiday event, visit theshopsatheavenly.com/heavenly-holidays .

Speaker Series at Wylder Hope Hotel in Hope Valley

Wylder Hope Hotel’s Speaker Series is at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Provided

Learn about the winter legends of Lake Tahoe this weekend at Wylder Hope Hotel’s Speaker Series. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, there will be a living history presentation Chautauqua style by local historian David Woodruff about the Sierra Nevada legend Snowshoe Thompson. The 50-minute long program is free and open to all.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, there will be a second 50-minute free presentation, titled “The Wedding of the Waters.” The slideshow will feature the history of one of the grandest events to have ever taken place in the Eastern Sierras; an extraordinary three-day pageant. The event was carried out in 1949 by Catholic Priest Father John Crowley, who organized the movement of a special gourd of water from the highest lake in the US to the lowest spot in the western hemisphere.

Both events will be held outdoors at the campfire, weather permitting. If there is any inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the resort. All events are free to the public.

For more information, call 760-920-8061 or visit wylderhotels.com/hope-valley/happenings/ .

CloZee The Neon Jungle Tour at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Enjoy a night of lucid sounds and energizing music with CloZee on the Neon Jungle Tour at 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe. Tickets for the 21-plus show start at $30 (plus taxes and fees) for general admission only.

Known formally as Chloe Herry, this worldly and rhythmic figure is a fixture in the electronic music community. The French producer is best known as CloZee, and her production will awaken the wanderer in everyone with her out-of-this-world beats.

For more information, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/ .

Dartmouth Dodecaphonics Holiday Orchestra at Heavenly Village

Don’t be a Scrooge. Come enjoy Christmas carols performed by the Dartmouth Dodecaphonics Orchestra Group beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in Heavenly Village.

The group will be performing as a part of the Village Tree Lighting. The free event will begin under the Christmas tree in Heavenly Village, and they will play for about an hour.

For more information, visit theshopsatheavenly.com/heavenly-holidays /.