Tahoe Action: Earth Day events, 80s prom party, film festival, Music of Cream all on tap

Tahoe’s Trash Pickup Challenge, Earth Day edition

Earth Day is Friday, April 22, and the entire month of April, officials are encouraging everyone to pick up trash where they can, when they can.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

For the entire month of April on the north shore, community members are invited to keep Tahoe clean and litter free through picking up litter whenever you see it, with an in person clean-up day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Due to weather challenges, the final call as to whether or not the event will be postponed to Monday, April 25 will be made Thursday, April 21 at 2 p.m.. Updates can be found at keeptahoeblue.org/news/events/earth-day-cleanup-2022 .

The clean up requires registration in advanced in order to provide adequate numbers of cleanup bags, glean gloves and equipment, hand sanitizer, snacks, water, and giveaways. The final location and details of the clean-up will be emailed to volunteers on Thursday April 21.

In addition to the clean up, a Trash Pickup Challenge raffle, hosted by Clean Tahoe, Incline Village Waste Not, League to Save Lake Tahoe, and the North Tahoe Business Association. By submitting data from your cleanup using the Citizen Science Tahoe app or through emailing a photo of the litter you find to events@keeptahoeblue.org , you will be entered into the raffle.

The more data or photos submitted gives you more entries. Winners will be selected at the end of the month. Categories include Best Before and After, Most Single-Use items Collected, Most Unusual Item Collected, and Selfie with Your Trash Collected.

Engage with others participating in the challenge on the event’s Facebook page and use the hashtag #TahoeBlueGooder and #LitterFreeTahoe.

The Citizen Science Tahoe app allows users to learn about their own carbon impact, as well as fill out data cards to track how much their wasting. To learn more, visit citizensciencetahoe.org .

Soroptimist Club of Tahoe Sierra Virtual Elegant Evening Auction and Party

The Soroptimist Club of Tahoe Sierra is hosting their 33rd Annual Elegant Evening virtually this year in order to continue to efforts to enhance the lives of women and youth in the South Lake community and around the world.

The Silent Auction opened on Wednesday, April 13, with the online event beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The auction will close at 8 p.m. the night of the event.

Online entertainment for the show will include music from Jakota Wass, Annie Davidson, Martin Shears, and a special guest appearance by the Guilty Christmas performers. The night will continue with special interviews, skits from groups sponsored by the Soroptimist club, and “commercials” of items that will be up for auction.

All donations provide direct assistance to woman and youth of the South Lake Tahoe community and the rest of world.

To bid and watch or to learn more, visit e.givesmart.com/events/mPY .

Sierra Nevada Alliance presents Wild & Scenic Film Festival on tour

The Alliance’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival is happening in person and online starting at 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theatre, with feature films “The Beast of Our Time” and “A Wild Independence.”

The family-friendly event will feature food and beverages from Betty’s Balls, a silent auction and bidding raffles, along with free and ticketed screenings of films focused on the environment, local activism, and adventure.

Virtual tickets and in-person youth tickets (10 and under) are $10, with in-person student tickets at $15. A regular ticket is $25, and membership options are also available on the SNA website.

Event sponsors include Ritual, Tahoe Water Suppliers Association, The League to Save Lake Tahoe, and more.

For more information, visit sierranevadaalliance.org/wild-scenic-film-festival .

Wylder Hotel continues Eastern Sierra history series

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley will continue their Easter Sierra history series at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, with Reflections of Lake Tahoe.

The slideshow presentation from local historian David Woodruff will take a look back at the people and events that have impacted the Sierra Nevada over the years, including the multiple efforts to create a national park from the Lake Tahoe.

The free program will last 50 minutes. Wylder is located on California State Route 88, 1 mile east of the California State Route 89 junction in Hope Valley.

For more information, call 760-920-8061.

The Music of Cream at Harrah’s

Fifty years since their debut album, family members Kofi Baker and Will Johns will unite to pay tribute to Cream’s legendary music at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Starting at 8 p.m.on Sunday, April 24, the Music of Cream will be performing in the South Shore Room, and tickets are still on sale.

Tickets are on ticketmaster.com starting at $27.06 (plus taxes/fees) and children under 6 years old are not permitted to the show.

Cream is considered a blueprint for every super group that has followed them, and inspired rock greats like Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin. Now, family Kofi Baker and Will Johns, along with talented musicians have come together to pay tribute to Cream’s legendary four-album reign in the 1960’s while inter-playing live with their father’s music on the big screen.

For more information to this backstage pass like no other, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

The Last Hurrah Party at the Tahoe Biltmore

The Tahoe Biltmore Lodge and Casino is throwing one last party before the closure of the longtime establishment before demolition and revitalization is to begin.

The closing party will go from 5 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, with free food including chicken sandwiches and cash giveaways, including one of about $15,000.

A memory wall has been created for visitors to share their favorite memories.

Cash drawings will be from 1-7 p.m. with a total of five cash drawings, the last one being $15,000. Complete rules are available on the Bitlmore’s website .

For more information, visit tahoebiltmore.com .

80’s Prom Party at Glasses Wine Bar

Grab your friends and head over to Glasses Wine Bar at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 23 for their 80’s Prom Party. A DJ will be playing 80’s jams and a photo booth will be set up with props available to use.

Food will be available, including sloppy-joes with coleslaw, bagel bites, fondue, and more.

Ticket purchase and pre-registration is required for this 21+ event, and can be made by calling 530-270-9463 or email info@glasseswinebar.com .

Tickets for Non-Wine Club members are $80 and tickets for Wine Club members are $72.

For more information, visit glasseswinebar.com/events .