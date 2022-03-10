Tahoe Action: Eddie Griffin, Brother Ali at Stateline; Broadway stars at The Loft

Comedian Eddie Griffin will be performing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe this Saturday, March 12. Tickets are still available on TicketMaster.

Provided/Eddie Griffin

An evening with comedian Eddie Griffin at Harrah’s

Comedian Eddie Griffin will be taking the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The comedian made Comedy Central’s Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time, and he will be gracing the stage in South Lake for one night starting at $40.82 (plus taxes/fees).

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com . This event is 21 years or older only, and tickets must be purchased in advanced. For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

‘She Kills Monsters’ at Lake Tahoe Community College

Black Ice Theatre Company is excited to begin presenting “She Kills Monsters” at Lake Tahoe Community College in the Duke Theatre. The show, written by Qui Nguygen, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thurdsay, March 10, and play until Saturday, March 19.

Tickets begin at $22.50 for adults and $17.50 for students. Ticket sales will end at 4 p.m. on the day of the show.

The show tells the story of Agnes as she leaves her childhood home following the death of her sister, Tilly. The high-octane dramatic comedy follows Agnes journey after finding her sister’s Dungeons and Dragons notebooks and being launched into her imaginary world. The play is laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90’s pop culture.

For tickets and more information, visit blackicetheatreco.com .

Broadway stars Mark Kalin and Jinger Leigh at the Loft

The Loft Theatre at Heavenly Village will be featuring Mark Kalin and Jinger Leigh live on stage for their Magic Fusion now until March 15.

The duo has graced the stage of Broadway in The Illusionist, along with receiving the highest honor in magic from the Academy of Magical Arts of Magicians of the Year.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. each night, and tickets cost $32 (plus taxes/fees) for adults and $22 (plus taxes/fees) for children. The show is family friendly and fun for all ages.

For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com .

Wylder Hotel continues Eastern Sierra history series

Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its Eastern Sierra history series, with an entertaining presentation, Tales Along El Camino Sierra at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Using rare and seldom seen photographs, local historian and author David Woodruff recounts the impressive and fascinating efforts promoted by boosters in Eastern California and Western Nevada, to get a modern roadway (Highway 395) built in their region.

From record setting flights over Mt. Whitney to partnering with a World’s Fair, the ballyhoo created by the Inyo Good Road Club was amusing, improbable and effective.

The 50-minute presentation will be held inside the heated tent at Wylder Resort on wHy 88, just one mile east of the HWY 88 & 89 Jct. in Hope Valley. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 760-920-8061.

Brother Ali ‘The Travelers Tour’ 2022 at Hard Rock

Brother Ali, the respected Hip Hop artist, speaker and community leader from Minneapolis, MN will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel this Wednesday, March 16 with MC Supernatural and DJ Last Word in the Vinyl Room.

The show will begin at 9 p.m., with those who purchase the Travelers Tour Package guaranteed early entry at 7:30 p.m.. Pre-sale for general admission begins at $20, with day of general admission beginning at $25.

The Travelers Tour Package includes multiple perks for Brother Ali fans, starting with a general admission ticket and early access to the venue. Additionally, those who purchase the package will have access to a pre-show and soundcheck performance with Brother Ali, as well as an exclusive Q&A with the artist. Patrons will also receive a special t-shirt and autographed VIP commemorative laminate.

All VIP ticketing questions should be sent to info@future-beat.com . Tickets are only available to those 21 and above.

For more information and to purchase general admission tickets, visit showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/default.asp .

St. Patrick’s Day at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Thursday, March 17 with festive prix fixe menus at Alpine Union Bar & Kitchen and Park Prime Steakhouse.

The St. Patrick’s Day menu at Alpine is $35 per person and includes a starter of Guinness stew, followed by corned beef and cabbage, and a decadent bread pudding with Irish whiskey sauce for dessert.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made at 775-589-7667.

Prime Park will also be offering at a St. Patrick’s Day dinner starting at $70 per person with a choice of green or red cabbage salad or potato, bacon and cheddar soup to start. A choice of wild Alaskan salmon glazed with Irish whiskey or Guinness-braised short ribs for the main course will be offered, followed by a classic Irish bread pudding with chocolate and Bailey’s Irish cream sauce.

Reservations for Park Prime can be made online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/dining-restaurants/park-prime-steakhouse , or by calling 775-589-7680.

March Madness at Harrah’s and Harveys

Basketball fans don’t want to miss out on the madness from Thursday, March 17 to Sunday, March 20 at Harrah’s Center Stage and Harveys Mountain Bar.

Guests can purchase unlimited drink wristbands for individual days beginning at $45 or a three day pass with a bonus fourth day for $135. Those who wish to purchase wristbands can see bartenders at the bar for more information.

Watch your favorite team in the Caesars Race & Sportsbook Video Stadium, packed with showroom style seating, oversized screens, cocktail service, and food delivery available. Tickets are $25 (plus fee) and include two drink tickets. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or the Harveys Box Office.