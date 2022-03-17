Tahoe Action: G. Love & The Juice, Tainted Love on stage; Dummy Downhill returns

Tainted Love at Crystal Bay Casino

Tickets are available for Tainted Love who will perform Saturday, March 19, in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino Club.

For two decades Tainted Love has been performing across the country with their high energy, over-the-top renditions of pop music in the 1980’s.

Their show delivers something for every fan of music: pulsing dance beats, fist pumping rock anthems and guilty-pleasure sing-alongs, all performed with the highest level of musicianship and state-of-the-art sound and lighting, according to their website .

The 21-plus standing-room only show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25, plus tax and fees.

St. Patrick’s Day and St. Baldrick’s Fundraiser at McP’s Taphouse Grill

Lake Tahoe is turning green this St. Patrick’s Day, and the party starts at McP’s Taphouse Grill all day on Thursday, March 17. Get lucky at McP’s this year in your best green attire, where Guinness will be served all day by Guinnes Girls, DJ Clay will be running the show, and there will be over 40 beers on tap. Additionally, the outdoor seating area is dog friendly, and everything is family friendly until 10 p.m..

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District’s St. Baldrick’s event from 1-4 p.m. at McP’s as well to raise funds for childhood cancer research. The public can join in through shaving their head for donations or to donate directly to the fire department’s efforts.

The fire department is hoping to help children who’s lives could be saved through this research, whether that be through donations, signing up volunteers to help raise money, or finding people to help donate.

For more information, visit stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/14225/2022 or email Lt. Curtis Baker at clkbaker@gmail.com .

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Steamer’s Bar & Grill

Steamer’s Bar & Grill will be hosting an all day St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Thursday, March 17. The menu for the day will be feature homemade corned beef and cabbage with famous corned beef tacos.

There will be drink specials for the entire day as well, with green beer, specials on Jameson, car bombs, and more.

For more details, call Steamers at (530) 541-8818

G. Love & The Juice at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

G. Love will be with The Juice at the South Shore Room on Satruday, March 19. The show is friendly for anyone over the age of 6.

Provided/G. Love

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe will be hosting G. Love & The Juice at 8 p.m. in the South Shore Room on Saturday, March 19. Tickets, which are available on ticketmaster.com, start at $31.65 (plus taxes/fees), and the show is welcome to ages 6 and above.

G. Love & the Juice’s touring lineup includes Chuck Treece on drums and vocals, Jimi Jazz on sprite bass, Van Gordon Martin on lead guitar and vocals and G. Love on vocals guitar, and harmonica.

The classic songs of G. Love will be blasting until 10 p.m., with Ron Artis II opening for the evening.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Wildflowers of Tahoe presentation at South Lake Tahoe Library

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, Tahoe Institute for Nature Science will come to South Lake Tahoe Library to put on a Wildflowers of Tahoe Presentation. Sarah Hockensmith will introduce the public to the diverse wildflowers of the Tahoe region, covering the basic structures of flowers, some of the best wildflower locations in Lake Tahoe, and which kind of flowers to expect in those locations.

In addition, she will introduce the 2022 Tahoe Wildflower Big Year which celebrates hundred of plant species that make the Tahoe region their home.

The in-person presentation is free and open to all.

20th Annual Dummy Downhill at Diamond Peak

The 20th Anniversary Dummy Downhill event will be happening at Diamond Peak after postponing for two years due to COVID-19.

Provided/Diamond Peak Ski Resort

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic halted this classic event, the 20th annual Dummy Downhill returns to Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village. The event begins at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 20. Participants will build a dummy on skis or a snowboard that is launched off a big jump on Show-Off while spectators cheer them from the Base Lodge Deck.

Registration is available for teams online, and the first 15 teams to sign up with receive a commemorative 20th Anniversary Dummy Downhill t-shirt. Registration is free but is required to participate, along with an event waiver, which can be downloaded on Diamond Peak’s website.

Dummies should be at Base Lodge by 10 a.m., and will be judged on creativity. Dummies cannot be alive, have pyrotechnics, and must weigh less than 75 pounds. All dummies should be family friendly.

The dummy jumping will be followed by an award ceremony on the Base Lodge Deck.

In addition to the event, there will be a Wacky Costume Parade at 12 p.m. on the Base Lodge Deck. Costumes are not required, but are highly encouraged. It is free to spectate at this event.

For more information, visit diamondpeak.com/events/details/dummy-downhill?fbclid=IwAR2ANU5N1CEa4LKcTNk0SjjXcctOnq4s0SUUOnO1bkAD5Kf9YkpvCi44OoE .