Tahoe Action: Gunbarrel 25 returns; Blackberry Smoke, Femmes of Rock on stage

Gunbarrel 25 at Heavenly Mountain Resort

The long held tradition will return to South Lake on Saturday, March 26 for community members to enjoy.

Provided/Vail Resorts

The long time tradition is back after a couple year hiatus. At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, the 18th annual Gunbarrel 25 will take place at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge.

The traditional race challenges participants to lap the infamous run, The Face, 25 times. The goal is to compete for rate quickest finishing time in order to earn your name on the famous Gunbarrel 25 plaque that hangs in the neighboring California Lodge.

Registration for the event is open online, and those planning to compete without a pass can purchase as lift ticket for $75. Those with a pass will pay $60 to register.

Competitors can pick up their packets on from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, March 25 in the Cal Lodge Bar or from 7-9 a.m. on the day of the race. Registration will be cut off at 9 a.m. the day of the event, but spots to compete run out quickly, so officials recommend signing up online ahead of time.

After the race, spectators and competitors will be able to enjoy live music and a free pasta dinner from 4-5 p.m., before the award ceremony, which will begin at 5 p.m.

For more information and to sign up to race, visit skiheavenly.com/explore-the-resort/experience-heavenly/gunbarrel-25.aspx .

Blackberry Smoke’s ‘You Hear Georgia’ Tour at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Blackberry Smoke will be taking their tour to South Lake Tahoe this Saturday, March 26 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Provided/Blackberry Smoke

Blackberry Smoke is coming to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe for their “You Hear Georgia” tour. Doors to the event will open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, in the South Shore Room.

Tickets are the event are on sale at ticketmaster.com starting at $55 (plus taxes/fees), and parking fees may apply as well at the venue. The event has assigned seating, and children under six years old may not attend.

The American rock band is made up of Charlie Starr, Paul Jackson, Richard Turner, Brit Turner, and Brandon Still, and have become known for their unique sound that blends classic rock, blues, country, and folk.

To catch the band live this weekend, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Femmes of Rock at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Femmes of Rock will be taking the stage at Bally’s Lake Tahoe this Saturday, March 26 and tickets are still available to see them for just $25 with taxes and fees.

Provided/Femmes of Rock

Femmes of Rock, the quartet of electric strings that has rocked audiences worldwide is coming to Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 in the Showroom at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

The event will feature the music of AC/DC, Queen, David Bowie, and more, led by the rock violinist and arranger Nina DiGregorio. Tickets are still available on ticketmaster.com for $25 (plus taxes/fees), and minors must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older. All seating is reserved and must be purchased prior to the show.

The woman of Femmes of Rock have performed with some of the biggest names in business, including Beyonce, The Killers, and Pitbull. Their one-of-a-kind sound has wowed crowds with their incredible arrangements and solos.

To catch them at Bally’s this weekend, visit ballys.com/lake-tahoe/entertainment.htm .

3rd annual Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival & SkiMo Race

The Luggi Foeger Uphill/Downhill Festival and SkiMo Race is returning to Diamond Peak Ski Resort on Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27.

The third annual event is featuring a number of divisional races friendly for all, and sign up is available now for all.

The race requires competitors to get to the top of the mountain using whatever human-powered method they prefer: skins, snowshoes, running shoes, etc. Then, competitors must ski, snowboard, snowshoe, or run back down to the finish line. There are multiple divisions to compete in, including the Elite Luggi, a men and women’s double lap of 4.6 miles, the Big Luggi, which includes men, women, masters (ages 50-plus), and the Beer Luggi participants.

The Beer Luggi division offers adults 21-plus who aren’t interested in competing a chance to participate while enjoying craft beer and the mountains. Those who purchase tickets for the Beer Luggi course will receive a limited edition silipint cup and craft beer.

There will also be a youth and Lil’ Buggie division for children 11-15 and 10 and under.

Registration prices for each division is different, and prices will go up on the day of the event. As of March 17, there were only nine spots left for the Beer Luggi division, so make sure to head over to Diamond Peak’s website early to secure your spot.

On Saturday, March 26, there will be presentations from Tahoe Mountain Sports on snow gear before the SkiMo Race, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Base Lodge Deck.

At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, the Tahoe Institute for Nature will be presenting a Winter Wildlife Snowshoe Hike, with more demos throughout the day at Diamond Peak on snow gear, live music, and more. Costumes are strongly suggested.

For more information and to secure your spot in the race, visit diamondpeak.com/events/details/luggi-foeger-uphill-downhill-festival .