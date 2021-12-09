Tahoe action: Holiday happenings, events, concerts around the lake

Minnesota ‘Break The Mold’ Tour at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Minnesota, aka Christian Bauhofer, will be at Bally’s Lake Tahoe this weekend after being rescheduled from earlier this year.

Provided

DJ and producer Minnesota is coming to Bally’s Lake Tahoe this weekend for his “Break The Mold” tour after over a year of not performing live.

Bally’s will host the electronic dance music artist at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, with tickets starting at $25 (plus taxes/fees) on ticketmaster.com. The 21-plus show will be held in the Blu Nightclub.

The show is one venue on a 38-stop tour that was announced earlier this year in May, and was originally scheduled for Sept. 19.

For more information, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/ .

Meet your favorite characters at Heavenly Holidays

Heavenly Holidays at Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe announced the return of your favorite cartoon characters at the ice rink from 3 to 6 p.m. every Saturday in December.

Take photos with family favorites like Snow White, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Paw Patrol members and more. The characters will be at the rink, maybe ice skating, and definitely roaming the village to meet patrons.

From Dec. 26-31, special characters including Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, Woody and Buzz, and more will be at the Village every day for photos and enjoying the best of winter with music, food, and other fun holiday activities.

For more information, visit theshopsatheavenly.com/heavenly-holidays/ .

Tahoe South Santa Run/Walk for Charity

Get outside this holiday season and give back at the same time. Join friends and family at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, to help give back to the local food pantry in the Tahoe South Santa Run/Walk.

The run starts at Heavenly Village, participants can bring two cans of food to be admitted into the event. All cans will go to the local food pantry.

For more information, visit theshopsatheavenly.com .

Chippass Live at the American Legion Lake Tahoe

Chippass of Yang Gang & Born In It Entertainment will be performing at the American Legion Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

The East Oakland artist will be performing with other local acts including DJ Diversity, Smakwituhk, and more.

Tickets for this 18-plus show start at $19 for general admission online before the show, with tickets raising to $20 at the door. Tickets for Vail Resorts and Sierra-at-Tahoe employees, along with firefighters and students is $15 (plus taxes/fees).

The show requires guests have a COVID-19 vaccination card or wear a mask.

To get your tickets, visit eventbrite.com .

‘Guilty Christmas’ play at Valhalla Tahoe

David Hamilton and Mark D. Williams are back for one week only with their special holiday play Guilty Christmas, a musical comedy about the South Shore of Lake Tahoe during the winter.

The first show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Valhalla Grand Hall, with all proceeds going to the Boathouse Theatre Lighting Fund. Tickets begin at $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

The play will continue to run from Dec. 13-17 at the Grand Hall.

Hamilton and Williams are known on the South Shore for their popular play Guilty Pleasures, which was another fast-paced musical comedy written directly for the Tahoe audience.

The pair are excited to bring their new material about winter driving, running for city council and more during this one-week only show.

Fore more information, visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/ .

Petty Theft at the Crystal Bay Club Casino

Petty Theft will be coming to the Crystal Bay Club to perform a tribute to rock legend Tom Petty.

Provided/Petty Theft

The Crystal Bay Club and Casino will host Petty Theft at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Crown Room for guests 21 years or older.

Tickets for the show cost $20 (plus taxes/fees) online, or $23 the day of the show.

Petty Theft has been touring the country performing the best of Tom Petty’s music, staying true to the original spirit of the rock legend.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events/ .

Toys for Tots party at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill

Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in Incline Village will be hosting a Toys for Tots party from 8-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

Bring a toy for specials on food and drinks and help make a child’s holiday a little more cheerful this giving season.

Additionally, the restaurant will be having an Ugly Sweater contest, and games of bingo with raffle prizes, as well as an unannounced grand prize.

For more informationt, visit northernlightstahoe.com/events .

Santa Pub Crawl in Incline Village & Crystal Bay

The Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitor Bureau is sponsoring the Santa Pub Crawl on the North Shore from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Come dressed in your festive attire for this free event, where a complimentary shuttle will take you and your group to each location participating in the area, including The Local, Village Pub, Crystal Bay Club, and more.

Masks are required on the shuttles.

For more information, visit northernlightstahoe.com.

Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation Holiday Gift Wrapping Fundraiser

Join the Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation at Alibi Ale Works Incline Public House from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, for its holiday gift wrapping fundraiser.

Bring a present for WARF staff to wrap while you drink your favorite Alibi beverages, and even participate in the silent auction being held, which will have fun items and goodies for grabs.

Those who purchase a WARF glass can have it filled for free at the Alibi event.

For more information, visit tahoewarf.org/ .