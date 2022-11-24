Tahoe Action: Led Zeppelin tribute, Haus of Hunks Male Revue, tree lighting ceremonies

ZOSO the Led Zeppelin Experience will be performing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com.

Drag Brunch at Bloom Bar and Lounge

The Drag Brunch at the Bloom Bar and Lounge in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is back for another season of fun. Shows will be happening from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays from Nov. 26-March 25, 2023 and are being produced by The Haus of Hot and Dreu Murin Productions.

This year, the “Dreu’s Haus of Drag: Drag Brunch” will feature bottomless mimosas and an all you can eat brunch paired with an afternoon of comedy, dance, and laughter with all things drag.

Tickets are $85 per person and the show is only for those 21 and over. The menu includes endless brunch favorites including chicken and waffles, shrimp cocktails, maple glazed bacon and more.

For more information visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/drag-brunch-2 .

ZOSO – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

ZOSO – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience will be coming to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in the South Shore Room at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets are currently available on ticketmaster.com starting at $27.06 (plus taxes/fee) and prices are subject to change.

The show will be hosted in the South Shore Room, and doors will open at 7 p.m..

ZOSO was formed in 1995 and are known to put on one of the most accurate and captivating tributes to Led Zeppelin since the real thing.

To learn more visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Back to the 80’s Costume Party at Whiskey Dick’s

Whiskey Dicks Saloon and Late Nite Productions are hosting a Back to the 80’s Costume Party at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, with the chance to win $200 in cash prizes.

The party will feature live music by DJ Diversity and New Wave Crave and a costume contest throughout the night with opportunity to win big.

This 21+ event is $15 in advanced or $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Whiskey dicks or online athttp://www.ticketweb.com/event/new-wave-crave-whiskey-dicks-lake-tickets/12616285?fbclid=IwAR1lS9RI4_RXZdMIk9qG4XRaSZ3LlGrW4lPuHDVVOF1MuQ4-Gn9h6II5iCI .

Sierra-at-Tahoe Nights at McP’s Taphouse Grill

This winter, at 9 p.m. on Thursday nights, Sierra at Tahoe Resort will be hosting Sierra Nights at McP’s Taphouse Grill. The fundraising events will feature drink specials, giveaways, and opportunities to meet new friends while you break down with the live DJ.

The Kick-Off Party will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. To learn more visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com .

Haus of Hunks Male Revue at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe

The hottest men of Lake Tahoe are coming together to present Haus of Hunks for the winter season at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino from 8:30-10 p.m. starting Thursday, Dec. 1 through March 23. This event is presented by Dreu Murin Productions.

Tickets are $40 for general admission seating and $50 for VIP couch seating. This show is for those 21+ and contains explicit content.

Get ready for six of the sexiest gentlemen to present a night of sensual dancing, strip teases, and aerialist performances.

To learn more about the Male Revue visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/events/male-revue .

NORTH SHORE/TRUCKEE

Thanksgiving Comedy Weekend at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Harland Williams will be performing alongside Mike E. Winfield and Jade Catta-Preta in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26.

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will be hosting at Thanksgiving Comedy Weekend beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26. The evening will feature a variety of comedy from favorites including Harland Williams and Friends from Half Baked and Dumb and Dumber, along with Mike E. Winfield and Jade Catta-Preta in the Crown Room.

This seated show is for those 21+ and tickets are on sale now for $30 in advanced and $35 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees). Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m.. Williams is a Conadian actor, comedian, and writer who has done everything from stand-up comedy to staring in films like Dumb and Dumber and Half-Baked.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Santa Visit and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Palisades Tahoe

Join Palisades Tahoe in The Village for the annual tree lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa Claus from 12-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. This free event will help everyone get ready for the holiday spirit, and is perfect for the entire family to attend.

In addition to photos with Santa throughout the day, there will be a Hot Cocoa Station and holiday cookies available, with the tree lighting set to light up at 5 p.m..

Find Santa Claus walking around The Village or take a photo with him by the Christmas tree.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/treelighting-ceremony .

Live music and ice skating at Northstar California

Northstar has opened their ice skating rink for the season, and will be hosting live music during skating sessions from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Fridays starting Friday, Nov. 25.

Get your ice skates on and enjoy the evening with a rotating live DJ and skating the rink with friends. Or, hangout in the Village and listen to music for free, enjoy a beer and roast some marshmallows by the fire.

This event could change due to possible special events in the Village.

The Village at Northstar will also have free live music from 2-5 p.m. every Saturday, with a show scheduled Saturday, Nov. 26 with Bread and Butter set to take the stage.

To learn more about both events visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/events-calendar.aspx? .

Small Business Saturday in Incline Village

Shop local and visit small business in the Incline Village/Crystal Bay are all day on Saturday, Nov. 26 as a part of the Northern Lights Holiday Festival presented by IVCBA.

Village Toys will be offering a 20% discount on all charitable purchase throughout the holiday season, including Toys for Tots and all church fundraisers that are providing toys for children in need. Cool Mess Ice Cream and Coffee will be offering 25% off online orders at coffeetahoe.com with the code “COOLMESS25.”

Nevada Jane will be offering half off their late night menu from 5-12 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Elevated Water Sports Boat Club will be offering $1000 off initiation until Dec. 31, 2022, and there are more specials to be announced from Glasses Wine Bar and Potlatch.

To learn more visit business.ivcba.org/event-calendar/Details/small-business-saturday-782355?sourceTypeId=Website.

Light Up the Night at Northwoods Clubhouse

Tahoe Donner’s annual tree lighting ceremony and Light Up the Night event will be happening at Northwoods Clubhouse in Truckee, Calif. from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, with all proceeds going to Sierra Community House.

The evenings activities include musical performances from a local choir, hot cocoa and warm cider, beer and wine, and even a visit from Santa Claus. Mrs. Clause will be hosting a story time, and children can writer their letters Santa and more.

$5 raffle tickets will be available during the event, and the tree will light up at 6:20 p.m..

This event is $5 with a free drink for those ages three and up and free for those two and under. Donors for this event include Starbucks, Big Truck, Fifty Fifty Brewing, Tahoe Fitness, Inner Rhythms, Wild Cherries, Cha, and Smokey’s Kitchen.

To purchase tickets before they sell out visit http://www.tahoedonner.com/events/light-up-the-night-3 .

Incline Village Community Hospital Gift Shop Sale

Join the Incline Village Community Hospital Auxiliary League from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1-2 for a Gift Shop Sale located in the Incline Village Community Hospital.

Shop for unique ornaments and decorations at affordable prices. Cash and check are only accepted at this sale.

For more information contact Nan Healy at (775) 233-3651.

2022 Eclipse Release Party at Fifty Fifty Brewing

Tickets for the 2022 Eclipse Release Party is back for another year from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Truckee Fifty Fifty Brewing Pub.

For $100, guests will receive unlimited pours of current and vintage Eclipse, which is specially brewed and aged imperial stout, along with charcuterie and passed appetizers, a commemorative glass and an exclusive commemorative Eclipse bottle.

The evening will be filled with the coolest beer fans on the planet. Tickets are currently on sale athttp://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5565622 .

St. Patrick’s Winter Concert

The North Lake Tahoe Community Choir, directed by Donna Axton, will be putting on their Winter Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 3 at the St. Patrick’s Church in Incline Village.

Tickets are $15 in advanced and can be purchased at the Potlatch or from choir members, or $20 at the door.

The choir will be performing Magnificat by Pergolesi, Missa Criollo by Ramirez, Christmas carols and more.