Tahoe Action: Local fighters at Bally’s, Norah Jones on stage, Art exhibit features Dr. Seuss

Norah Jones will be performing this weekend at Stateline.

Norah Jones at Harveys this weekend

Multi-award winning musician, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones will perform Sunday, June 26, at Harveys’ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena.

Russian-American singer/songwriter Regina Spektor will open for Jones.

Jones is known for hits such as Come Away with Me, released 20 years ago and has sold over 50 million records worldwide. Her music fuses jazz, country, blues, folk and pop together. Spektor’s special solo performance comes just after her eighth album released, June 24.

Both Spektor and Jones command the attention of the audience with their lyrical talents and piano accompaniment.

For tickets, visit via http://www.ticketmaster.com and http://www.apeconcerts.com .

For more information on the summer concert series visit: https://visitlaketahoe.com/events/summer-concert-series/

Silent Sky historical play at Valhalla

The Valhalla Boat House Theatre hosts historical play Silent Sky 2022 starting on Friday. The play features the true story of Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow researchers also known as the “Computers” of the Harvard University Observatory.

The computers set the standard still used today to measure distances in space while discovering thousands of new stars. The play is set prior to women’s suffrage, during a time when the credit of discoveries was taken from women and proclaimed by male astronomers.

Lessons of strength, perseverance and the light that connects us all shines through the voices of Leavitt and her friends. An evening of entertainment fueled by history is guaranteed.

Dates for shows include Friday, June 24, Sunday, June 26, Thursday, June 30, Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2.

For tickets visit https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=167

Dr. Seuss art concept exhibit this weekend

From noon-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, The Art of Dr. Seuss – Concept Sketch Exhibit will be featured at Marcus Ashley Fine Art Gallery in South Lake Tahoe.

Dr. Seuss enthusiasts of all ages are invited to attend an intimate reception introducing “The spark of an icon.”

Visit http://www.marcusashley.com or call 530-544-4ART for more information.

Local fighters featured this weekend at Bally’s

Eight local fighters will be featured this weekend at World Fighting Championships 139.

South Lake Tahoe’s Nikki Cruz is headlining the event that begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Other local fighters include Emily Sears, Kenny Howell, Carlos Trejo, Tyler Macias, Alicia Czech and Chris Montenegro.

The doors will open at 7 p.m. with the fights starting at 8 p.m. All the action will be hosted at Bally’s, formerly MontBleu Resort. WFC is dedicated to giving the best combat sports athletes in the world a place to showcase their talent.

Eighteen fighters trained in mix martial arts and kickboxing will go head-to-head in this all ages event.

Tickets are available at http://www.wfcfights.com or http://www.ticketmaster.com or from one of the local fighters.