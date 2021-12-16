Tahoe Action: Magic at The Loft; The Filharmonic, Blues Survivors at Stateline

Award-winning magician Titou at The Loft

Award winning French magician Titou will be headlining at The Loft Theatre going into the new year.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, the world-renowned comedy-magician and illusionist who has performed in over 40 countries worldwide, will take the South Lake Tahoe stage to wow the audience with his out-of-this-world show.

Ticket prices start at $32 (plus taxes/fees) and can be purchased on ticketmaster.com . For more information, visit thelofttahoe.com/ .

The Filharmonics, seen in Pitch Perfect 2, will be peforming from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3 in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Photo provided by The Filharmonics

Christmas with The Filharmonic at Harrah’s

The Filharmonic is set to take the South Shore Room over at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe on Friday, Dec. 17 with a unique and nostalgic Christmas show.

The Los Angeles-based group will begin at 8 p.m. every night until Jan. 3, 2022, with tickets starting at $38.48 (plus taxes/fees). Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com or Harrah’s website. The show is family friendly, but children must be 6 or above to come to the show.

The Filharmonic is an acapella group of Filipino-American youngsters featured in Pitch Perfect 2 after making it to the semifinals of NBC’s musical competition The Sing-Off. The group was named the No. 1 college booked entertainment group of the year, bringing their blend of hip hop, pop, and 90’s inspired music to every performance.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

John Mayall and Walter Trout will team up on Friday, Dec. 17 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe for an unforgettable evening of blues.

Photo provided by Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Blues Survivors: John Mayall & Walter Trout at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Blues legends John Mayall and Walter Trout are uniting at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets are on sale on ticketmaster.com starting at $30, and minors must be accompanied by an adult that is 21 or over.

Guests are in for a treat with “The Grandfather of British Blues” John Mayall’s performance combined with “one of the greatest purveyors of the blues and blues-rock,” Walter Trout. The two together will bring the essentials of blues music to the stage in a truly special night.

For more information, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/ .

Santa Claus is skiing into town

Time to get the holiday costumes out for Heavenly Mountain Resort’s Santa Ski Day.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, wear a Santa suit or holiday and costume and ski or ride Heavenly for the day, showing your Christmas spirit. Take a picture of you and your friends and post in on Instagram with the hashtag #HeavenlySantaSkiDay to be entered to win a 2022/23 Epic Local Ski Pass.

All photos must be shared to Instagram by Dec. 24 to be eligible, and winners will be announced on Dec. 25. A Heavenly season pass or lift ticket is needed to access the mountain and Santa Ski Day.

Everyone who dresses as Santa are asked to meet at Tamarack Lodge at 3 p.m. for an Apre Party and group photo.

For more information, visit theshopsatheavenly.com/heavenly-holidays/ .

Speaker Series at Wylder Hotel in Hope Valley

Local historian David Woodruff will be doing two presentations this weekend at Wylder Hotel in Hope Valley, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.

On Saturday, Woodruff will present “Reflections of the Lake,” which will look back at the many people and events that have affected the Sierra Nevada over the years.

On Sunday, a 50-minute slideshow titled “A Sentimental Journey Along Cason Pass” will take listeners on a trip along one of California’s favorite scenic byways.

Both events are free, and will be held inside if there is inclement or cold weather.

For more information, call 760-920-8061. For a complete list of programs and events at the hotel, visit wylderhotels.com/hope-valley/happenings/ .

The Dead South at Bally’s

The Dead South will be performing at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in what is planned to be an unforgettable night of bluegrass.

The 21-plus show, which is currently sold out, will see the self-styled 4-piece string band from Regina, Saskatchewan explore the grittier, rowdier spaces of the bluegrass world. Nate Hilts, Scott Pringle, Danny Kenyon, and Colton Crawford are back after celebrating their second JUNA award win for Traditional Roots Album of the Year, and ready to perform for a life audience.

To check for last minute tickets, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/ .

TOCCATA in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday

The TOCCATA — Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus — will be performing on at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, to conclude its 16th season with a production of Handel’s Messiah and other seasonal carols at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe.

TOCCATA features Brian Fox and Jeffrey Lindhorst as concertmasters, David Brock and Nick Haines at continuo, and William Cates and Joe Savage on baroque trumpet. Performances will be conducted by Maestro James Rawie.

Tickets are available online at shop.toccatatahoe.org/The-Messiah-2021.html , and start at $30 for adults, with a $5 discount for seniors. Those 23 years of age or younger are admitted for free. Additionally, there is $40 preferred seating for adults and $15 for youth/students for those who’d like a seat front and center.

For more information, visit https://toccatatahoe.org/ .

Holiday Bazaar features local artisans

Meyers Mountain Market, who hosts a farmers market in the summer and fall, is presenting a Holiday Bazaar in South Lake Tahoe.

The Holiday Bazaar, from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Coachman Hotel, will feature local artisans selling their goods.

There will be live music, hot chocolate and mulled wine, food and s’mores.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa Claus from 12-3 p.m. and winter princess characters from 3-5 p.m.

Sip & Shop in Incline Village

This weekend, experience the magic of small businesses in Incline Village with the Northern Lights Tahoe Sip and Shop events. From 3 – 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, head over to the Village Plaza to shop small businesses and support local merchants hosting special events and promotions.

Caldwell Banker and Starbucks will be having a raffle with prizes, and Starbucks will also have gift packages. Clearly Tahoe will have a holiday ornament crafting station, and photos will Santa will be available at State Farm. Susie Scoops and Village Toys will be serving donuts and giving 20% off any gifts purchased for Toys for Tots. Starting at 10 a.m., the Sip and Shop event will move to Country Club Center.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Happy Tiers Bakery pop-up shop will be serving cinnamon rolls, hot cocoa bombs, and other tasty treats. Then, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Austin’s will be serving bourbon bread pudding, FUMO’s will be serving mulled wine, and Cool Mess will have coffee shots and maple bacon donut holes.

To finish off the day, from 2-5 p.m., Incline Spirts will celebrate the holiday season with a 72 Mile Distillery tasting and select spirts will be on sale.

For more information, visit northernlightstahoe.com/events .

Gingerbread Resort at Hyatt Regency

Those looking for a holiday treat can head over to the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino to see their annual gingerbread display. The gingerbread replica of the Hyatt Regency is made up of over 600 pieces and hundred of combined pounds of sugar, butter, fondant, and more.

The replica will be in the lobby of the Hyatt in Incline Village until Dec. 21. For more information, visit northernlightstahoe.com/events .