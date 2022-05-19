Tahoe Action: Michael Franti & Spearhead, Stick Figure on stage; Azul hosts fundraiser

Azul Latin Kitchen hosts boys, girls club fundraiser

Azul Latin Kitchen is serving up Burritos, tacos and nachos next week to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

The event will take place from 5-9 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, at Azul, located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.

The burrito, taco, nachos and salad plates will cost $14 with all proceeds going to the club.

There will also be live music and a silent auction.

For more information, visit azullatinkitchen.com or call 530-541-2985.

Michael Franti & Spearhead will appear Friday at Harrah’s.

Video screengrab

Michael Franti & Spearhead Friday at Harrah’s

Michael Franti & Spearhead will bring their authentic and uplifting music to the South Shore of Lake Tahoe this week.

They will appear at 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21-plus show are general admission only and range from $52 up to $151, plus tax and fees.

Michael Franti is a musician, filmmaker, and humanitarian who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry. Long known for his globally conscious lyrics, powerful performances, and dynamic live shows, Franti has continually been at the forefront of lyrical activism, using his music as a positive force for change.

“I make music because I believe it can change people’s lives and make a difference in the world,” said Franti, “music gives us new energy and a stronger sense of purpose.”

He and his band Spearhead, known for their authentic and uplifting music, have found global success with multi-platinum songs like “Say Hey (I Love You)”, the chart-breaking 2010 release of The Sound Of Sunshine. Franti and his band guarantee a show that will be thought-provoking as well as energetic.

A screengrab from a Stick Figure video.

Provided/YouTube

Stick Figure brings Smoke Signals Tour to Bally’s

Stick Figure, a southern California-based reggae and dub band founded in 2006, will bring its Smoke Signals Tour to Lake Tahoe next week with special guest the Expendables.

The show will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

Stick Figure has released seven full-length albums and one instrumental album, all of which were written and produced by frontman and self-taught multi-instrumentalist Scott Woodruff.

Stick Figure’s latest album, World on Fire, was released Aug. 30, 2019. As with his previous releases, World on Fire was written, produced and recorded by Woodruff in Oakland, California.

World on Fire is the band’s seventh album and it follows the success of 2015’s Set in Stone, which peaked at No. 65 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 1 Heatseakers, No. 7 Independent, and No. 1 Reggae album.

The band also sold out the 9,500 capacity Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, in addition to selling out historic venues like Stubb’s Amphitheater in Austin and the Fox Theatre in Oakland.

Tickets are limited as of early this week.

To check on availability, visit ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com and search for Stick Figure