Tahoe Action: NYE parties; Guilty Tahoe back at Lake Tahoe Golf Course

New Year’s Eve at Bally’s Casino and Resort, two parties for the price of one

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and Bally’s Casino Resort is ready to party in style at their decadent celebration.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, the Blu and Opal Nightclubs will be putting on two parties at once, with the the theme of Decadence.

The ball will begin at 9 p.m. and last throughout the night in the Blu and Opal Nightclubs at Bally’s Casino and Resort.

Photo provided by Bally’s Resort and Casino

“The atmosphere will be sensual, with just the right amount of visual stimulations to get the heart pounding as local, regional, and national deejays get the blood pumping and the dance floors packed,” said Marimille Dacia, Bally’s Public Information Officer.

The 21+ is still available to purchase tickets for at ballyslaketahoe.com . VIP bottle service is also still available. For more information, call (775) 450-6373.

The night will be masked in master and draped in decadence, as guests will be able to indulge in the grandeur and debauchery of the night.

After days of snow coming down in the basin, Bally’s staff is excited to welcome guests and prepared to give everyone a night to remember.

Tickets for the two party event start at $80 (plus taxes/fees) and are still available online.

The event is still available for ticket purchase at ballyslaketahoe.com/shows. Don’t miss out on this night of fun!

Photo provided by Bally’s Resort and Casino

While Bally’s is excited to celebrate the new year with patrons, staff members are excited to move into the new year with a new name and continued optimism.

“We’re very excited about a fresh start and new opportunities including completion of our rebrand to Bally’s Lake Tahoe,” said Dacia. “Though the signs on the building will change, we will continue to bring our guests a unique and memorable experience that they will want to return and recommend. From drawing in casino goers, conference guest, and big-time entertainment seekers, Bally’s Lake Tahoe will be the place to be.”

For more information about the extravagant event, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows .

New Years Eve with Matt Rainey & the Dipping Sauce

Matt Rainey & the Dippin’ Sauce Band are bringing the party to Alibi Ale Works in Incline Village at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

The winners of the Sacramento Area Music Award for Outstanding Blues will be taking the stage for audiences 21+ until 1 a.m..

For more information about the event, visit alibialeworks.com/incline-public-house/ .

New Year’s Eve Party at the Cocktail Corner

Come ring in the new year at South Lake Tahoe’s Cocktail Corner with a live DJ, tons of drink specials, and a champagne toast at midnight to welcome in the 2022 year.

The evening will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 for those 21+.

For more information, facebook.com/events/912655422946513 .

Mr. Tahoe at Glasses Wine Bar

Darin Talbot or “Mr. Tahoe” is back at Glasses Wine Bar in Incline Village at 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 31 with his unique blend of comedy, original music and improv to ring in the new year.

The event is for 21+ only, and there is a $10 cover charge if a guest will not be drinking.

For more information, visit glasseswinebar.com .

Guilty Christmas Play at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course

After being bested by Mother Nature and a power outage, the cast of Guilty Christmas is finally able to perform their show, written by David Hamilton and Mark D. Williams.

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the show will begin at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe. The show will also be showing on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8.

The musical comedy focuses on the residents of South Lake Tahoe during the winter, facing the challenges of winter driving, running for city council, and the quarantine that took over the city.

Tickets are available for sale at valhallatahoe.showare.com for $25. Seating will be cabaret-style with a full bar available for purchases. Masks will be required for everyone who attends.

Those who had tickets for one of the canceled performances will be refunded and will be able to purchase new ones.

For more information, visit valhallatahoe.showare.com .

New Year’s Eve Variety & Comedy Show at Stateline Brewery

OMNI Entertainment invites all to a special New Year’s Eve variety and comedy show, headlining best selling author, comedian, and actor Aidan Park. The event at Stateline Brewery will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Tickets cost $50 at the door.

Along with Park, comedy hits Cory Huber and Nina Gosiengfiao will also be performing, along with special guest Featherpistol.

This night full of laughter and extravagance should not be missed.

For more information, visit omnitahoe.com/event-details/new-years-eve-variety-comdey-show .