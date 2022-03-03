Tahoe Action: One Night of Queen, Andy Grammer on tap; Ski with a Ranger returns





One Night of Queen at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

At 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, Gary Mullen and The Works will be performing One Night of Queen at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in the South Shore Room.

Tickets for the one night event begin at $79 (plus taxes/fees) on ticketmaster.com. Doors to the event open at 7 p.m., and children under six years old are not allowed to attend.

Gary Mullen is a lifelong Queen fan and formed his band The Works and created One Night of Queen after receiving rave reviews for his independent performances. The Works is made up of Billy Moffat, John Halliwell, Malcolm Gentles, and David Brockett.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Rangers are able to discuss the history of the Tahoe Basin while also showing tour guest the incredible views.

USDA Forest Service

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is bringing back the popular Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Skiers and riders with intermediate level skills and their own lift ticket can join rangers every Friday, beginning March 4 for tours around the mountain.

Tours will begin at Tamarack Lodge at the top of the Heavenly Gondola at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with each tour lasting about one hour. Tours will continue every Friday until April 15, weather permitting.

No reservations are required and tours are given on a first come, first serve basis. Group sizes is limited to 12 people.

This free program led by the Forest Service conservation education staff and volunteers is a cooperative effort between Heavenly Mountain Resort and Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority’s Explore Tahoe. Through tours, the agencies hope to educate the public about ski area management, natural resources of Lake Tahoe, and promote environmental literacy and stewardship.

Participants are not required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests, but are required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, including on chair lifts or in lift lines.

For more information, visit go.usa.gov/xtMFA or contact Kelso Carapia at kelsey.carapia@usda.gov .

2nd annual Crab Feed at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

Seafood lovers can head over to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for the 2nd Annual Crab Feed starting at 5 p.m. this Saturday, March 5 in the Revolution Room. Tickets, which are $75 a person, include a full menu with a traditional house salad, corn, potato and crab chowder, with a Dungeness crab entree in warm butter with fresh lemon and variety of desserts.

Additionally, admission includes a drink ticket and wristband. Seating is assigned upon arrival, and tables seat up to ten guests at time. Seating requests and inquiries can be made to boxoffice@hrhctahoe.com .

The event will feature live music and a cash bar will be available as well. Registration is on the day of the event from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ballroom Entrance of the Hard Rock. Ticket purchases not claimed by 5 p.m. on the March 5 will be assumed forfeited and are subject to resale. Refunds on forfeited tickets will not be offered.

To purchase your tickets, visit showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=220 .

Andy Grammer at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Andy Grammer will be headlining at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe this weekend as a part of his ‘The Art of Joy’ tour.

Andy Grammer

Andy Grammer is bringing The Art of Joy tour to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in the South Shore Room.

Tickets for the multi-platinum singer’s show begin at $40.82 (plus taxes/fees). Children under six are not allowed at this event.

Andy Grammer has been inspiring crowds for years, using empowering lyrics and communicating his truths through music. He will energize the crowds with pop hits like “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine by Me,” along with some new hits like “Give Love” and “Fresh Eyes.”

For more information about The Art of Joy Tour with Andy Grammer, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Sunday Fundraiser at Flatstick Pub

For the month of March, South Lake Tahoe’s Flatstick Pub will be teaming up with South Tahoe Futbol Club to help lift the community up. Each Sunday of the month of March, beginning Sunday, March 6, Flatstick Pub will donate $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased from 2 to 5 p.m.

Additionally, representatives from South Tahoe Futbol Club will be in attendance to learn how the club faces challenges and makes efforts towards their missions head on.

Locally-owned and family-operated, Flatstick Pub is seeking to enliven and empower their community by hosting Sunday Fundraisers once a month every month with them intention of raising $200,000 for local nonprofit organizations in 2022.

Paint and Sip at the Idle Hour

Join The Idle Hour in South Lake Tahoe for an evening of guided painting and wine with friends at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning March 8. For $45, guests will receive all supplies and instructions needed to paint, along with a first glass of wine.

Reservations for the events are strongly encouraged and can be made at 530-600-3304.

For more information, visit theidlehourlaketahoe.com .