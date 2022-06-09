Tahoe Action: Party for trails, Scaggs, musical play, Improv Players on stage

Tahoe Rim Trail Association party at AleWorX

Eat some grub and have a drink this weekend and support Lake Tahoe trails in the process.

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association has partnered with AleWorX in South Lake Tahoe to host a summer shindig to launch this upcoming season of trail work and advocacy.

The day-long event starts with brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there is an outdoor gear raffle from 1-7 p.m., informational booths will be set up from Tahoe Climbing Coalition, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, The League to Save Lake Tahoe, Desolation Wilderness Volunteers, Take Care Tahoe and Tahoe Fund and The Embers Foundation from 3-7 p.m., live music from The Residents from 1-5 p.m. and from Island of Black and white from 6-10 p.m.

Food and options feature mimosas, pizza, salads and small bites, Backyard Bar and Grill burgers, brats, and fries, beer wall featuring local and regional breweries and the Cocktail Corner’s specialty drink of the day.

AleWorX is donating all food and drink profits from the day to support the Tahoe Rim Trail.

For more information, visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/tahoetrailmixer/ .





The Spitfire Grill musical at LTCC’s Duke Theater

To a town with no future, comes a woman with a past.

Based on the hit 1996 film, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance and family.

Percy Talbot has just been released from a five-year prison sentence and is trying to find a place for a fresh start. Based on a page from an old travel book, she travels to the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. The local sheriff, Joe Sutter, who is also Percy’s parole officer, finds her a job at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill – the only eatery in this struggling town.

The Spitfire Grill is for sale. But with no interested buyers, Hannah decides to raffle it off. Entry fees are $100 and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are definitely getting hot at the Spitfire Grill.

This musical triumph is an inspiring celebration of fresh starts and the power of what one person can do.

Performances started Thursday but last through this weekend and the next. Showtime is at 7 p.m. on June 9-11 and June 16-18, at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theater. There is an afternoon showing at 2:30 on Sunday, June 12.

For more information, visit https://www.blackicetheatreco.com .

Boz Scaggs will be at Bally’s on Saturday.

Provided

Boz Scaggs at Bally’s on Saturday

Longtime American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Boz Scaggs will be at Lake Tahoe this weekend.

Scaggs gained fame in the 1960’s as a guitarist and sometime lead singer with the Steve Miller Band, and in the 1970’s with several solo Top 20 hit singles in the United States, including the well-known hits “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle” from the critically acclaimed album Silk Degrees, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Scaggs joined the Steve Miller Band in San Francisco in 1967, performing on that group’s albums Children of the Future and Sailor, before launching his solo career with 1968’s seminal Boz Scaggs LP.

Scaggs will have celebrated his 78th birthday three days prior to coming to Bally’s Lake Tahoe at Stateline. Scaggs continues to write, record music, and tour.

He will be performing from 8-10 p.m., Saturday, June 11.

Tickets cost $65.50 plus taxes and fees, but they are limited as of Wednesday.

The iMPRoV Players will be at Valhalla from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday.

Provided

Tahoe iMPRoV Players at Valhalla Art, Music and Theatre Festival

The Tahoe iMPRoV Players turn audience suggestions into hilarious scenes made up on the spot. Their improv journey began as ComedySportz of Lake Tahoe in 1993. Three years later they evolved into the Tahoe iMPRoV players.

Celebrating almost 30 years at the lake, the Tahoe Improv Players bring their best to Valhalla. Tahoe’s best value in entertainment for the whole family. They make stuff up, you laugh…it’s simple.

The iMPRoV Players will be at Valhalla from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Other dates include: Tuesday, July 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Parking is limited at Valhalla and often fills by 6:30 pm. When the parking lot is full, you may park in the lot by the Green Gate on Highway 89 and walk into the venue. Please wear comfortable shoes and allow time to walk in case the parking lot is full.

If you have a handicapped sticker, placard or plate there are several handicapped designated spaces.

For more information call 530-541-4975 or email info@valhallatahoe.com .

Jenni Charles, Jesse Dunn of Dead Winter Carpenters at Valhalla

Crossing paths for the first time at a music festival in the Northern California hills, Jenni (fiddle/vocals) and Jesse Dunn (guitar/vocals) set off on a musical journey that has spanned over a decade.

Intertwining elements of folk, classic country, bluegrass and rock, the duo performs diverse sets that are both engaging and endearing. Their songwriting and vocal harmonies bend the ear and settle within the soul. Together, Jenni and Jesse spawned North Lake Tahoe based 5-piece bluegrass rockers Dead Winter Carpenters who continue to record and tour nationally today.

They will be at Valhalla Valhalla Tahoe Art, Music & Theatre from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Tickets are $80 for a 2-person table and $180 for a 6-person table.