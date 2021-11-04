Tahoe action: Shenandoah at Harrah’s, Zeparella at CBC, free viewing of title fights

Shenandoah will be performing at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe this Friday, Nov. 5.



Shenandoah at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Country music band Shenandoah will the stage at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe this weekend. Shenandoah will be performing at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s.

With one-of-a-kind vocals from Marty Raybon, the band’s sound will please any country lover looking for an exciting Friday night of live music.

The group, which is considered one of the greats among country lovers, is famous for many hits including “Two Dozen Roses” “Next to You, Next to Me” and Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.

The original band members Raybon and Mike McGuire came back together to perform a benefit concert for a friend battling cancer. After the performance and seeing the reactions of the crowd, the pair decided after 17 years it was time to get the band back together.

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com starting at $31 before tax.

For more information about the event, visit Harrah’s website at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Rock the Decades at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

November kicks off the Rock of the Decades Thursday night events at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, featuring the groovy music of the 70’s and 80’s.

The themed nights at will begin at 5 p.m. in the Center Bar with classic throwback music and special themed drinks, including the Harvey Wallbanger, the Alabama Slammer, and a Tequila Sunrise.

From 5 p.m. to midnight, a live DJ will take the stage and play classic 70’s and 80’s hits for a fun night of dancing.

The event will take place every Thursday this month. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

For more information, visit the Hard Rock’s website at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com .

CharlestheFirst with Special Guest Opiuo at Bally’s Resort Casino & Spa (Formally MontBleu)

CharlestheFirst with special guest Opiuo will be performing from 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Bally’s Resort Casino & Spa with all profits going to the Caldor Fire Fund. The two international touring musician’s deep connection the basin brought them back to help support those who suffered in the Caldor Fire.

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com starting at $30 each. The show is for 21 years of age and older.

Charlesthefirst is a bass music producer who grew up in the Palisades Tahoe and Truckee area.

Opiuo, an Australian bass producer has performed in Lake Tahoe multiple times over the last ten years, and the two are excited to bring an electric show to the basin.

Opening the show will be local resident and performer Brio.

For more information, visit tahoeonstage.com .





Hard Rock offers free viewing of UFC 268 on casino floor

Hard Rock will be showing UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington for free to everybody on the casino floor this weekend.

The event features two title fights, including the main event where welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington in a highly anticipated rematch where Usman prevailed.

The event will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili meet again for the strawweight title. Namajunas defeated Weili in April to take the belt.

Before the title fights, lightweights Justin Gaethje will battle Michael Chandler.

Zepparella, photographed at Max Crace Studio, March 2018, will perform Friday at the Crystal Bay Club Casino.

Provided

Zepparella set to rock Crystal Bay Club Casino

Zepparella is coming to rock the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Zepparella, an all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band, will hit the stage at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino.

Tickets are available for the 21 and over event and all shows at the casino are standing room only unless otherwise stated.

The cost is $20 in advance and $23 the day of the show. Tax and ticket fees will apply.

Zepparella, founded and formed in 2005 in San Francisco, explores their own improvised magic within the framework of Zeppelin’s mighty songs, according to their website.

JJ Grey & Mofro to perform next week on North Shore

American Southern soul-rock band JJ Grey & Mofro will perform TK & the Holy Know Nothings at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino.

The show is for those 21 years of age and older and is standing room only.

Tickets are available and cost $20 in advance plus tax and ticket fees .