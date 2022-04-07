Tahoe Action: TOCCATA, Night Ranger, Hot Buttered Rum on stage

Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in South Lake Tahoe

The 17th annual St. Matthew Passion Series from the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra will be performed this weekend at Presbyterian Church in South Lake Tahoe.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, the orchestra will be performing to for the Tahoe and Reno communities that were affected by COVID and other hardships. For that reason, admission for general seating will be free.

Those who wish to attend should still follow the ticket link and sign up for seats. Preferred seating is still available for reservation at $40 a seat and $15 for those 23 and under.

All donations are accepted, but not expected. The show will be conducted by James Rawie, who is also the artistic director for the group.

To sign up for general seating or find preferred seating, visit tickettailor.com/events/tahoesymphony .

The Banff Mountain Film Festival at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Ignite your passion for adventure, action, and travel at the Banff Mountain Film Festival at Bally’s Lake Tahoe starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9.

Join friends and family at on of the largest mountain film festivals in the world. Tickets on ticketmaster.com start at $17 (plus taxes/fees), and seating is first come first serve. Children under 10 years old are admitted for free, and minors must be accompanied by an adult ages 21 or older.

Through the big screen this year, experience the thrill of adventure sports we know and love like climbing, kayaking, alpine skiing, and mountain expeditions that will take viewers all over the world.

To reserve your tickets and learn more, visit http://www.banff.be .

Night Ranger at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Night Ranger will be at Bally’s Lake Tahoe to light up the stage with their world-famous catalog of music at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Provided

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, Night Ranger will be live in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe. Tickets to the event are still available, starting at $92 (plus taxes/fees) on tickermaster.com .

Doors to the event open at 7 p.m., and children six and under are not allowed to the venue.

The band earned widespread recognition through their instantly recognizable hits, including “Sister Christian” and “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me”. Their acclaim grew through the sale of more than 17 million albums worldwide and over 3000 live shows performed.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Wylder Hotel Speaking Series moves to morning, this weekend only

Starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday April 9, Wylder Hotel Hope Valley will continue its Eastern Sierra history series with a 50-minute slideshow presentation, A Sentimental Journey Along Carson Pass.

The new time this week at 11 a.m. will be for this week only, and will revert back to the afternoon the following week.

Join Eastern Sierra historian David Woodruff as he takes you on a sentimental journey along one of California’s favorite scenic byways. Using seldom seen historic photos, hear the tales of the people and events that have brought us this beloved “Alpine Highway.”

Wylders (formerly Sorensons Resort) is located on Highway 88, one mile east of the junction of Highways 88 and 89 in Hope Valley. The 50-minute program is free and open to the public. Call 760-920-8061 for more information.

Hot Buttered Rum at Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City

From 8 to 11 p.m., Saturday, April 9, Hot Buttered Rum will be playing live at Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City.

Tickets purchased in advanced for the event cost $35, and tickets at the door are $45. Tickets are predicted to sell out quickly, so advanced purchase is recommended.

COVID precautions are still in place, with proof of full vaccination or a 48-hour negative test required prior to entry.

The opener for this event is not yet determined.

Hot Buttered Rum is a west coast string band, mixing the musicians love for bluegrass, folk, jazz, and soul to create a unique sound. The group has traveled the state of California, performing year round in order to support their many albums and social causes.

To RSVP for this event, visit moesbbqtahoe.com/events .

UFC 273, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie viewing party at Bally’s Lake Tahoe

Watch Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie face off at UCF 273 at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 9, and viewers can enjoy the show at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

Doors for the viewing party will open at 5 p.m., and admission is $30.

The cost not only covers viewing, but seating, a stadium-style buffet to eat at, and draft beer. Tickets are only available to those 21 or older.

The viewing party will be happening at BLU Nightclub, and tickets can be purchased ahead of time on Bally’s website .

For more information, visit ballys.com/lake-tahoe/events-calendar.aspx .

Paint and Sip at the Idle Hour

Join The Idle Hour in South Lake Tahoe for an evening of guided painting and wine with friends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

For $45, guests will receive all supplies and instructions needed to paint, along with a first glass of wine.

Food available at the event include fondue, charcuterie boards, crab and shrimp cocktails, pizzas, and more.

Reservations for the events are strongly encouraged and can be made at 530-600-3304.

For more information, visit theidlehourlaketahoe.com .

UC Davis Tahoe Science Lecture Series returns with “Living Snow Project”

UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center is inviting community members to come learn about The Living Snow Project at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 via Zoom.

The Living Snow Project is building the largest database of pink snow microbiome biodiversity in the world, with the help of the outdoor recreation community.

The talk will cover the continuing work that is being done to learn about the diverse group of pink algae that has adapted to live in snow. The talk will be given by LSP’s founder Dr. Robin Kodner and collaborators Dr. Alison Murray and Meghan Collins, who will be able to share the results of the work done for the project.

Registration for this event is free and can be done at eventbrite.com/e/living-snow-project-tickets-247502656107 .