Tahoe AleWorX anniversary party continues Saturday

Lake Tahoe AleWorX, the self-service taproom and restaurant located in The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, is officially 1 year old — and the establishment's First Anniversary Party (which began Thursday, April 19) continues on Saturday, April 21, with exclusive beer and live music.

Lagunitas Brewing Company is partnering with AleWorX to pour its limited release of the seasonal Waldos' Special Ale — a hoppy brew with 11.3 percent ABV.

Apart from the beer's debut on the AleWorX tap wall, the anniversary fun also features a live performance from Mescalito, a five-member psychedelic jazz-rock jam band from South Lake Tahoe. The group takes the stage from 1-5 p.m.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX is located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. and is open daily 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Learn more online at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com.