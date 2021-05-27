Tahoe grub on the go: Grab takeout from eclectic eateries before heading to beach

The Back 2 Life breakfast sandwich from Tahoe Bagel Co. in South Lake Tahoe features your choice of two breakfast meats, cheese, eggs, a crispy hash brown and a dash of hot sauce.

Provided by Claire McArthur

Ditch the disappointing grocery store sandwich, and up the ante on your beachside picnic with takeout from one of Tahoe’s top eateries. From vibrant poke bowls brimming with fresh fish to succulent Nashville-style chicken sandwiches, the food is as delicious and diverse as it is portable.

Empanash / South Lake Tahoe

Empanadas, baked or fried pastry turnovers stuffed with delectable fillings, are a perfect beach food — no utensils required. At Empanash in South Lake Tahoe, Martín and Nash Mariani are cranking out Argentinian empanadas using traditional recipes from Martín’s mother but with a modern twist. In the Beef’d Up empanada, handmade dough is filled with ground beef, sauteed onions, bell peppers and boiled eggs before taking a trip to the deep frier. The other meaty empanadas contain chicken and ham, while the veggie options include mixtures of eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and more. Grab a couple or get a baker’s dozen before heading to your favorite South Shore beach to tuck into these flaky fried treats with a side of tangy chimichurri.

Deep fried empanadas from Empanash in South Lake Tahoe are a delicious meal to enjoy on the beach. Pro tip: Buy a jar of their homemade chimichurri sauce to take home and add flavor to your next meal.

Provided by Claire McArthur

Blue Fish / Tahoe City

A poke bowl from Blue Fish in Tahoe City is a portable meal best enjoyed with the sand between your toes. Build your own bowl loaded with fresh raw fish, rice, seaweed salad, pineapple, edamame, cucumber and more, all drizzled with a tangy sauce of your choosing. Whether you opt for a fork or chopsticks, make sure you pack out what you pack in for this beachfront picnic.

Bertie’s Hot Chicken / Incline Village

Grab a Nashville-style chicken sandwich from Bertie’s Hot Chicken in Incline Village before heading to your favorite sandy shore. Juicy chicken is fried to perfection then given the heat treatment with spices, from mild to “cluck’n nuts.” Opt for a simple sando, the Bertie’s Original, with just pickles and a special in-house sauce, or try something totally different, like the Memphis Chicken sandwich, with bacon, pickles and peanut butter. For a beach-friendly side, add an order of hushpuppies.

Tahoe Bagel Company / South Lake Tahoe

Descended from a family of East Coast bakers, brothers Justin and Jeffrey Kaplan are producing a delicious array of bagels in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. From traditional lox and breakfast bagel sandwiches to unique lunch offerings, it’s hard to choose what to order at Tahoe Bagel Company. New York-style reubens, chicken parmesan, a trio of Italian cured meats, and buffalo chicken smothered in white American cheese are just some of the unique fillings to find their way into these bagel sandwiches.

Jiffys Pizza / Tahoe Vista

Pick up a pie to-go at Jiffys Pizza in Tahoe Vista before heading to Moondunes Beach to dive in. From the simple (margherita) to the meat-heavy (5 types of meat? Check.) to the bizarre (‘pasta’ pizza with penne and meatballs on top), you won’t be disappointed by Jiffys’ culinary creations using fresh dough made daily and house sauce with California tomatoes.

Morgan’s Lobster Shack and Fish Market / Truckee

With fresh seafood flown in daily — and perhaps a choppy day on Donner Lake — you may just feel like you’re on the coast after a visit to Morgan’s Lobster Shack and Fish Market in Truckee. Grab a classic lobster roll and a crab quesadilla, or opt to make your own sandwich with a choice of seafood (Alaskan halibut, Maine scallops or king salmon, to name a few), cooking method and seasonings. Round out the meal with a side of beer-battered onion rings or a house-cured dill pickle.

The Burrito Window / Kings Beach

What’s more portable than a burrito, especially a really delicious one that is sure to not last long? Do as the name says, and order a chicken, carne asada, pork, shrimp or veggie burrito from The Burrito Window in Kings Beach. The protein mingles with a mix of black and pinto beans, rice, housemade salsa, jack cheese and chipotle sour cream, all snug in a warm tortilla.

Add an order of chips and guac for good measure.

Tahoe Grazing Co. / South Lake Tahoe

Class up your next beach trip with a colorful charcuterie box from Tahoe Grazing Co. in South Lake Tahoe. Ranging from mini boxes for one or two people to extra large options for eight, the spread is always a surprise mix of hard and soft cheese, cured meats, crackers, nuts, fruit, veggies, pickled foods and dips. The ingredients change with the season and are artfully arranged to enhance the experience. Order by Facebook, email or phone, and the boxes will be delivered to you within the city limits of South Lake Tahoe (yes, even at the beach).

West Shore Market and Deli / Tahoe City

West Shore Market and Deli takes classic sandwiches and elevates them with quality ingredients and unique twists. Before heading to Commons Beach, grab a pastrami sandwich on toasted marbled rye with provolone, caramelized onion, jalapeño coleslaw and Russian dressing. The turkey-bacon club is jazzed up with Vermont white cheddar and chipotle aioli, while the Italian sandwich balances salty prosciutto, salami and pepperoni with buttery provolone and spicy olive tapenade on sliced sourdough. Don’t skip over the market’s produce from local nonprofit Tahoe Food Hub or their extensive selection of craft wine and beer.