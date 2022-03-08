Tahoe reggae festival announces headliners

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The lineup has been announced for the 5th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival that takes place this summer.

The headliners are Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, SOJA, Tribal Seeds, Common Kings, Fortunate Youth, The Elovaters, Artikal Sound System, Lizano, Squarefield Massive Sound and many other artists will be performing.

The all ages event takes place Sunday, July 24, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Outdoor Arena at Stateline.

“It will be wonderful to celebrate live music again in a setting that’s unbeatable anywhere in the world,” said Paul Reder, president of PR Entertainment, Inc., who founded the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival in 2013, in a press release. “We are beyond excited to partner with California Roots Festival, and look forward to seeing everyone this summer in Lake Tahoe”

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming back the Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival to the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena,” said Eric Barbaro, executive director of casino marketing for Hard Rock. “Every year the festival creates new and exciting experiences for its fans, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to the Hard Rock for what is sure to be an amazing event.”





California Roots Festival is the largest Reggae festival in United States for the last decade. Cali Roots has been the bar setter for the American reggae scene and will be bringing its signature vibe to Lake Tahoe.

“Building this lineup was a lot of fun and we are confident we will deliver not only a world-class line-up but a world-class experience for the fans,” said Dan Sheehan, CEO of California Roots Festival. “All the bands are so excited to be playing Lake Tahoe this summer.”

New for 2022 is a local artist stage, a faux grass floor, beautiful shade structures and sails, as well as a vendor village, artist paint wall, and great food and beverage offerings.

Children under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Early bird tickets are non-sale, as well as lodging packages at https://laketahoereggaefest.com .