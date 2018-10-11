Tahoe Rim Trail Association organizing fall color photography hike

Fall foliage is in full swing, and this weekend you'll have an opportunity to experience it on a guided hike while getting photography tips.

The "Capture the Colors of Fall(with an iPhone and more!)" 3-mile hike runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

Photo expert Steve Hale will help you learn the mastery of capturing the fall colors, regardless of the equipment you're working with.

"Bring your camera (fancy or not, smartphones OK!) and join photo expert Steve Hale to learn how to truly capture the striking reds, yellows, and oranges of deciduous trees as they get ready to drop their leaves for a winter's sleep under the Sierra snow," state the description of the event, which is organized by the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. "While traveling to Page Meadows, Steve Hale will guide participants in the basics of photography so you all can get that perfect gram-worthy shot."

The cost is $5. The hike will start at the Ward Creek Trailhead near Homewood.

Click here to find more information and to register for the event.