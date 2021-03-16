Tahoe Talk: China buried in dust, Colorado in snow; Netflix cracks down

From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date.

Local News:

– Beginning yesterday on the NV side, businesses are able to up their capacity limits to 50% and public gatherings and events are now able to operate at 50% of their capacity or 250 people – whichever is less. For larger venues, they can submit a form to the Dept. of Business And Industry to get a variance and go bigger

– In somewhat of a surprise decision last week, Incline Village decided to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks this year citing high visitation last summer and current coronavirus trends

– Last week we mentioned the decision coming from the Tahoe Transportation District on whether or not they will be purchasing the old elementary school in Incline Village and they ultimately decided to move forward with that purchase – despite concerns from some folks in the community around safety.

– Something that we talked about around the office when it was happening back in 2018 is the idea of eliminating the time change – back then, the bill stalled in CA before the full Assembly could consider it but a bill was introduced on the NV side late last month that would eliminate the time change, but, they are hitching it to CA so whatever is decided, we won’t run into this type of issue

Good News:

– 52% of Americans Surveyed Say They Volunteered for the First Time During the Pandemic. 1) delivering food to essential workers 2)helping the elderly maintain homes 3) volunteering at food pantry

– Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, more than 109 million doses have been administered, reaching 21.4% of the total U.S. population. The U.S. is administering over 2.4 million shots a day.

Weather News:

– Airpocalypse: China’s worst dust storm in over a decade is effecting tens of millions of people – grounding flights, closing schools, and halting everyday life

– Denver’s 4th Biggest Storm Ever: Xylia. Denver’s airport picked up 27 inches 3/13-14 and double that at the resorts like Vail, Breck, and Keystone (same system that delivered 40 inches to Kirkwood and Squaw Valley)

Making History:

– Beyonce becomes most decorated woman in Grammy award histor — 28 Grammys in total. The only person that tops her is the late conductor, Georg Solti, at 31.

— Side note: viewership this past Sunday was down to a record low 8.8M views. 53% down from 2020.

– Iditarod 2021: Dallas Seavey ties record for most-ever wins. 5 titles since 2012. 830 miles in 7 days, 14 hours

Other News:

– Netflix to begin cracking down on password sharing. Testing out a new two-factor authentication processes which emails or texts you a code to enter upon entering a binge session.

– The University of California, Davis is offering students an incentive to staycation for spring break instead of traveling. The Healthy Davis Together Spring Break Grant will award 500 applicants $75 to spend during the March 22 to 25 break in the Davis, California area. The idea is to spend the money on local businesses rather than somewhere else.