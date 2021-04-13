Tahoe Talk: Girl Scout breaks cookie record; The Rock will pay for guac (Listen)

From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date.

National News:

– A Cancer Surviving Girl Scout broke the record, selling over 32K boxes of cookies … Now that’s a lot of dough. Proceeds will go to childhood cancer research and to an organization that feeds the homeless. Lilly didn’t just conquer America, she conquered the world. In addition to selling cookies in all 50 states, her customer base spans Canada, England, Spain, Paris, Rome, and as far away as Egypt.

– The Rock will pay for your quac! May 1-5 Dwyane Johnson will foot the bill for your order of guacamole, but there’s a catch, you have to order his tequila “Teremana”

– Jersey Mike’s donated 100% of sales from 1,900 stores in Their Biggest ‘Day of Giving’ in 11 Years. With a company goal of raising $8 million, Jersey Mike’s Subs blew past that mark during its annual Month of Giving to raise an incredible $15 million to help more than 200 charities nationwide.

– “Base-to-Base” Gondola From Squaw Valley to Alpine Meadows, CA Confirmed. Alterra announced on Monday that the long-anticipated construction will happen this summer! $60M, 8 passengers, 16 mins, 1,400 ppl per hour, 4 terminals, 3 on/off points, and making it the third largest resort in North America!

– 4/15: Normally tax day, but also Natl High Five Day, but also Natl That Sucks Day – so, sounds like the perfect time to pull the fast one on your friends!

Local News:

– Gov Newsom tweeted yesterday that CA positivity rate is 1.5% – lowest in the nation and lowest in CA since the beginning of the pandemic

– Last week El Dorado County was able to push into the orange tier but up on the North Shore and Truckee, Placer and Nevada counties are still in the red – Newsom also announced some tweaks to the color tiers and said that a county will only move back into a more restricted tier if hospitalizations among vulnerable residents, including those vaccinated, significantly increase – case and positivity rates must also show a “concerning increase” to move backward – like through most of the pandemic, we don’t really know what “significantly and concerning” increases mean

– But on the brighter side, they also announced CA getting totally open by June 15 (masks will most certainly stay, but I think we can all live with that for a bit longer)

– One of the bigger stories that happened as we headed into the weekend was the rockslide that happened early Friday morning east of Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50 that shut the highway down completely for most of the day. There was an SUV that got caught in the slide, but thankfully no injuries.

– As we head into the summer months and you folks that enjoy boating on the lake, might want to take note of the new law that went into effect on April 1 that says boat drivers must wear a lanyard that is attached to the engine so that if the driver leaves, the boat shuts off – the kill switch law is for boats with 3 or more HP and less than 26 feet in length – fines up to $100 for a first offense and $500 by the third but coast guard says working on more of an educational approach the first year