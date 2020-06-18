Tahoe Tap podcast features Cold Water Brewery’s Debbie Brown
On this episode of Tahoe TAP, we feature one of Lake Tahoe’s Most Remarkable Women, Debbie Brown. Literally, she won “LT’s Most Remarkable Business Woman” award back in October.
Debbie is a staple of the community in many ways but most notably is the founder and sole proprietor of Cold Water Brewery; among other ventures. She shares her passions, visions, and goals for business and life with Mike Peron and Rob Galloway. Enjoy the pod.
Here are some of the questions we asked her:
History/Background:
- Tell us a little bit about before you got to LT and how you started to develop your career here
- Who were some of your role models/idols/influences during your development
Brewery/Business:
- What is it like to be a pioneer as a woman in an industry full of men
- Is there anyone else in the greater region SF/LA/Craft Brewers Association that you compare yourself to?
- How/Why did you choose to go with no investors?
Future:
- What do you see the evolution of the restaurant/brewery looking like?
- Will outside (parking lot) dining stick in Tahoe… If so, how long?
Growth:
- “CW Runoff”… Tell us about your new venture!
- How has your kitchen staff, menu, and front of house adapted to the change in times?
Misc.:
- What charities/events/etc do you help out with and cherish?
- What keeps you up at night?
- What keeps you grounded?
Listen to the podcast here.
