#TahoeSnaps: Sun at the start of May
May 6, 2018
All photos courtesy of #TahoeSnaps
TahoeSnaps, the Tribune's Instagram account, is a lake-wide endeavor. We joined forces with Lake Tahoe Action to bring our readers more fun photos from around Lake Tahoe.
Here's the fun part: Tag us or use our hashtag (#TahoeSnaps) when you post a Tahoe-focused photo to Instagram, and you may see your photo reposted to our account or printed in Saturday's Tribune. Photos should feature Tahoe's vibe — ski shots, lake views, family fun, snowball fights, really anything you're doing around our lovely lakeside communities. We post and repost on a daily basis.
