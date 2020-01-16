80s tribute band Tainted Love plays this weekend at Harrah’s in Stateline

80’s Tribute band, Tainted Love plays at Harrah’s this weekend.

Some are happy the 80s have come and gone; however the ones who love big hair, neon colors and puffy shoulders can experience the 80s all over again this weekend at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe with Tainted Love.

Tainted Love is San Francisco’s original 80s tribute band. It has been performing for more than two decades.

Come sing along with your favorite 80s songs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Tainted Love has become a Lake Tahoe staple with shows throughout the year.

Their 2020 tours goes throughout California.

The bandmates are all 80s music lovers who are passionate about the bands of the past like Journey, Bon Jovi, Heart, Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

They also pay homage to those one-hit wonder 80s bands.

Tainted Love gets the crowd dancing and singing under their 80s colored lighting.

This show is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com for $57 (plus taxes and fees).

Learn more about this event at http://www.harrahstahoe.com or at Tainted Love’s Facebook page.