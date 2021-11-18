Thanksgiving dinner feasts available at Lake Tahoe

Echo Thanksgiving Dinner at Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel

Join community members at Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel and Echo Restaurant for their celebration of Thanksgiving with a traditional holiday feast from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov 25.

The tasty menu will feature holiday favorites such as roasted turkey and glazed ham, stuffing and the rest of the fixings, along with the choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert.

Tickets for adults cost $54 and children cost $27. Tax and gratuity are not included. Reservations are recommended through calling at 530-543-2140. In addition to the Thanksgiving feast, Echo will also be serving their regular menu.

For more information, visit tahoeresorthotel.com .





Thanksgiving Dinner at Palisades Tahoe

Those looking to worry less about the cooking and cleaning on Thanksgiving can head over to Palisades Tahoe for possible skiing and a relaxing night with a delicious holiday meal.

On Thursday, Nov 25, Palisades will offer a Thanksgiving feast at 2:30 or 5:30 p.m. at the Olympic house. Reservations are required by Thursday, Nov 18, with adult tickets at $75 each, and children between the ages of 5 and 12 at $29 each.

The sit down dinner will begin with a complimentary glass of champagne. Then, guests will enjoy holiday classics including roasted turkey, herb crusted prime rib, and seared salmon with sides of garlic and butter mashed potatoes and yams.

The end of the meal will feature an assortment of tasty desserts, including pies, cookies, and cakes.

For more information, visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/thanksgiving-dinner or email: banquets@palisadestahoe.com .

Ten Crows BBQ 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

If you’re looking to support local restaurants this holiday season, head over to Ten Crows BBQ in South Lake Tahoe to celebrate Thanksgiving for their the 5th annual Thanksgiving Dinner. The all-you-can-eat buffet costs $40 a person, and $25 for those 12 and under.

From noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 25, the family friendly dinner will feature a wide variety of fixings great for a holiday feast, including smoked turkey and gravy, cornbread stuffing, mac and cheese, roast fall squash, and much more.

For more information, call Ten Crows BBQ at 530-539-4064, or visit 10crows.com .

Thanksgiving Dinner at Riva Grill

From 12 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov 25, Riva Grill will be offering a Thanksgiving Dinner menu for guest, along with their regular dinner menu.

While not required, reservations are recommend for the dinner, and can be made at rivagrill.com or by calling 530-542-2600.

The meal costs $59 for adults and $32 for children.

Those looking to shut down their own kitchen for the night can look forward to the expansive menu created by Riva Grill, including the choice of a roasted winter squash soup or a holiday salad featuring roasted beets, diced apples, walnuts and blue cheese with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

The entrees give diners the choice between a slow roasted turkey and gravy meal or a spice ham with honey glaze meal.

At the end of the night, guests can enjoy their choice of apple or pumpkin pie, with a pairing of Hoch’s Family Creamery vanilla or egg nog ice cream.

For more information, visit rivagrill.com .