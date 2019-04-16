‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah performing at Lake Tahoe

Harveys Lake Tahoe has added a comedian to the 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup.

Trevor Noah, comedian and host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will perform July 5.

The recipient of numerous awards, “The Daily Show” recently received three 2018 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

Noah joined "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in 2014 as a contributor. He took over as host in 2015.

During his career, Noah has written, produced and starred in eight comedy specials. His latest standup special "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" launched on Netflix in November 2018. The special, according to Harveys, touches on racism, immigration, camping and more.

Noah is now crossing North America on his first ever arena outing with the "Loud & Clear Tour 2019."

Tickets for his Tahoe show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 19. They can be purchased online at http://www.ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $59.50 to $149.50 plus taxes and fees.