The Higgs’ rock fusion headlines Crystal Bay Casino

Long Beach-based jam band The Higgs takes over Crystal Bay Casino's Red Room on Friday, July 20, for a gig any rock fan won't want to miss.

"Meltin' faces. Blowin' minds. Cerebral jams for the masses. Through their incessant playing and enthusiastic fan base, they've become one of the fastest-growing, original jam bands in California today," states The Higgs' online biography.

Founded in 2012, The Higgs have grown from performing in Southern California to rocking venues in multiple states.

"Named after the elusive Higgs-Boson particle — which provides for 'mass' of all things in the Universe and helps to unify the different forces; The Higgs blur musical boundaries and unify the different sounds of jam rock, prog, alt-rock, reggae and blues into an awesome musical fusion," continues the bio.

The Higgs is a quartet comprised of singer-songwriter and lead guitarist John Lovero, drummer Garrett Morris, bassist David Barsky and pianist Jesse August Jennings.

"They have tremendous stage presence and truly enjoy interacting with their audiences — and it shows up in their sound, which is known for being tight & infectious," continues the bio.

The Higgs' North Shore free show, open to guests at least 21 years of age, begins at 10 p.m. in Crystal Bay. The venue is located at 14 NV 28. Visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com for info.

— Lake Tahoe Action