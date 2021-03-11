The Loft hosts live magic shows; more events scheduled

After a year in near darkness, the news is getting brighter in the Lake Tahoe entertainment industry.

Some local entertainment venues have reopened to feature live performances. Others have been working their way through cancellations, postponements and scheduling ahead trying to lock shows in place for when coronavirus restrictions are further lifted.

It’s almost game on! Let’s kick this nasty virus to the curb completely and get back to a more enjoyable nightlife.

The Loft in Heavenly Village reopened to live entertainment on March 4 and is featuring live magic shows everyday this week, Magic Fusion, from Friday, March 12-18, featuring Robert Hall.

The restaurant there, Taste at The Loft, reopened March 5 to reduced capacity of course, but they’re open.

Tickets information and table reservations (strongly recommended) can be found at TheLoftTahoe.com or through Ticketmaster outlets.

For more information, call 530-523-8024.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe has a couple of May events planned that were rescheduled from the fall, including a Pink Floyd laser show on the eighth and a country music performance from Shenandoah on the 29th.

There are a handful of bands on the schedule for the Summer Concert Series at Harveys. All were scheduled to hit the South Shore last year. Starting at the end of June a steady stream of performers through July and into August, including two Kenny Chesney shows, Slightly Stoopid, Phish on back to back days, Old Dominion and Dierks Bentley.

For more information, visit the Harveys website .

Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa has a couple of May events planned including Tech N9ne and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

For more information, visit them at https://www.montbleuresort.com/entertainment .