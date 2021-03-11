The Loft hosts live magic shows; more events scheduled
After a year in near darkness, the news is getting brighter in the Lake Tahoe entertainment industry.
Some local entertainment venues have reopened to feature live performances. Others have been working their way through cancellations, postponements and scheduling ahead trying to lock shows in place for when coronavirus restrictions are further lifted.
It’s almost game on! Let’s kick this nasty virus to the curb completely and get back to a more enjoyable nightlife.
The Loft in Heavenly Village reopened to live entertainment on March 4 and is featuring live magic shows everyday this week, Magic Fusion, from Friday, March 12-18, featuring Robert Hall.
The restaurant there, Taste at The Loft, reopened March 5 to reduced capacity of course, but they’re open.
Tickets information and table reservations (strongly recommended) can be found at TheLoftTahoe.com or through Ticketmaster outlets.
For more information, call 530-523-8024.
Harrah’s Lake Tahoe has a couple of May events planned that were rescheduled from the fall, including a Pink Floyd laser show on the eighth and a country music performance from Shenandoah on the 29th.
There are a handful of bands on the schedule for the Summer Concert Series at Harveys. All were scheduled to hit the South Shore last year. Starting at the end of June a steady stream of performers through July and into August, including two Kenny Chesney shows, Slightly Stoopid, Phish on back to back days, Old Dominion and Dierks Bentley.
For more information, visit the Harveys website.
Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa has a couple of May events planned including Tech N9ne and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.
For more information, visit them at https://www.montbleuresort.com/entertainment.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
EAT This Week: Azzara’s Crab Alfredo
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely…