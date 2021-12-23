The Loft hosts NYE party, multiple shows and parties

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Loft will be ringing in the new year in style this holiday season with a series of events on Friday, Dec. 31 to give guests their most memorable New Year’s Eve yet. Co-owner of the Loft Paul Reder is excited to be putting on the event for the seventh time.

Guests are invited to come out with friends and family for the seventh New Year’s Eve celebration with The Loft.

Photo provided by Paul Reder

“The response from both locals and visitors alike has been overwhelming,” said Reder. “We have a lot of repeat customers that come in to celebrate the new year.”

This year, there will be three different parties happening at The Loft throughout the night, with an exclusive dinner being served at Taste At The Loft. The two dinners will see guests seated at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., with the experience priced at $99.00 per person (plus tax/gratuity) that includes a bottle of champagne per table.

The menu is packed with delicious entrees including a honey balsamic glazed pacific salmon, butternut squash and mascarpone risotto, and a pasta and carving station with an assortment of pastas, sauces, and filet mignon.

Dinner fills up quickly, and Reder recommends making reservations early to make sure to guarantee a seat. Reservations can be made by emailing frank@thelofttahoe.com .

A family-friendly Magic Fusion show headlined by award-winning French magician Titou will begin at 7 p.m. for $50 (plus taxes/fees) per person. Titou is a world-renowned comedy-magician who has performed in over 40 countries worldwide.

Following Titou at 9 p.m. will be Magic After Dark with Robert Hall. The unfiltered magic show will give an open-window into the hilarious and sometime sick mind of award-winning magician-comedian Robert Hall at this 21+ show.

Tickets for the late show are $75 (plus taxes/fees) and will include a glass of champagne.

The night will finish off with The Loft Lounge transforming into the New Year’s Eve extravaganza dream. The night will feature hor d’oeuvres from The Loft’s award-winning culinary staff, along with an open bar from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m. and a complimentary champagne toast. Music from DJ Producer Groove Cartel will be playing until 2 a.m..

General admissions tickets are limited and start at $100 (plus taxes/fees) and are sold on a first come- first serve basis with standing room only.

To reserve seating, VIP tables, and bottle service, email frank@thelofttahoe.com .

The night is designed so that patrons may design the perfect night for themselves and friends.

“They can pick and choose whatever experience they want and how long they want to stay,” said Reder.

For more information or to purchase your tickets to any of the shows, visit thelofttahoe.com .