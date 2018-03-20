The Loft’s Winemaker Dinner features Crystal Basin Cellars

If you go …

The Loft's next installment in its Winemaker Dinner series comes on Wednesday, March 21, as the venue welcomes the Crystal Basin Cellars team and hosts a five-course meal paired with a variety of the winery's beverages.

"Come meet the CBC team and learn how this Sierra Nevada Foothills winery has won the hearts of wine lovers all around the world," states a press release from The Loft.

The five-course meal begins with brie and pear bruschetta paired with Crystal Basin Cellars' Viognier, then moves to baked seafood crepe paired with Chardonnay before finishing with raspberry tiramisu paired with the winery's Demi Sec Bubbly.

Additional courses include pomegranate duck breast (served with carrot-parsnip puree) paired with "Grand Reserve" Pinot Noir and wild boar osso bucco paired with Crystal Basin Cellars' "Nuthin" Syrah-Mourvedre Blend.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to last through 9 p.m.

Tickets for the Crystal Basin Cellars Winemaker Dinner cost $79, plus tax and gratuity, and are available for purchase online via http://www.thelofttahoe.com. Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

Call The Loft at 530-523-8024 to learn more.

The venue is found at 1001 Heavenly Village Way.

— Lake Tahoe Action