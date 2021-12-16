The Nutcracker featured for 2 nights at Stateline

The Nutcracker, presented by the Reno Dance Company, will be at Bally’s Lake Tahoe at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22-23.

STATELINE, Nev. — The classic production of “The Nutcracker” will be performed by The Reno Dance Company at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22-23, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe.

The company is excited to be putting on this traditional holiday show with their own unique touch to make the production exciting for everyone from start to finish.

The nonprofit dance company’s assistant director Brianna Sherwood-Kopkom explained that the adult ballet company, along with children of all ages, will be participating in the performance at Bally’s for the first time in over 10 years.

“It’s a holiday tradition for everybody, but then, in the snow and all of the holiday decorations that [the city of] South Lake Tahoe does, it’s really kind of magical to get up and do it up in that environment,” said Kopkom. “The show appeals to all ages. You can appreciate the dance form, or you can appreciate the music and the costuming. That’s all beautifully done.”

The show will feature dancers of all ages, and is friendly for the entire family.

Kopkom said that the goal for the dance company is to make the show as inclusive for all as possible, and break the stigma that ballet is just for girls.

“We’ve have more dads that have to join us and just really enjoyed the show,” said Kopkom. “I think sometimes there’s a kind of boring connotation that goes on ballet, and we’ve really shifted the show so that it’s fun and exciting and there’s always something happening that is great for everybody in the family.”

The show will begin at 7 p.m. both nights, and tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com for anywhere between $20 to $45.

The show is not only friendly for those of all ages, but involves community members ranging from elementary school children to long-time locals and parents.

“It’s a huge range of ages, and just different people with different backgrounds and environments,” said Kopkom. “Aside from our adult company, we have a wide range of students. They get to come and take classes, and for some, they’re trying something new for the first time in their life.”

For more information, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/ .

The dance company was voted Best Dance Company six years in a row in Reno.

