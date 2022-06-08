The Spitfire Grill musical starts Thursday at LTCC’s Duke Theater

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — To a town with no future, comes a woman with a past.

Based on the hit 1996 film, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance and family.

Percy Talbot has just been released from a five-year prison sentence and is trying to find a place for a fresh start. Based on a page from an old travel book, she travels to the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin. The local sheriff, Joe Sutter, who is also Percy’s parole officer, finds her a job at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill – the only eatery in this struggling town.

The Spitfire Grill is for sale. But with no interested buyers, Hannah decides to raffle it off. Entry fees are $100 and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are definitely getting hot at the Spitfire Grill.

This musical triumph is an inspiring celebration of fresh starts and the power of what one person can do.

Performances start Thursday and last through this weekend and the next. Showtime is at 7 p.m. on June 9-11 and June 16-18, at Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theater. There is an afternoon showing at 2:30 Sunday, June 12.

For more information, visit https://www.blackicetheatreco.com .