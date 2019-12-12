The Twisted Nutcracker & The Tale of the Rat King on stage next two weekends

Truckee Dance Factory puts a twist on the classic Nutcracker ballet. They will have 5 performances at Squaw Valley starting this Saturday.

If you go… What: The Twisted Nutcracker & The Tale of the Rat King When: 6-9 p.m., Saturday Dec. 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 Where: Merry Wonderland Olympic Village Lodge (1901 Chamonix Place Olympic Valley) Tickets: $15-51 Info: squawalpine.com

Truckee Dance Factory celebrates the holidays with their own unique twist on the classic Nutcracker at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows starting this Saturday.

This show will be upbeat and fun experience for the whole family.

The venue at Merry Wonderland in the Olympic Village Lodge will be decked out in holiday decorations.

The performance takes the classic Nutcracker but turns it into a high energy, hip performance that includes a spectrum of different styles of dance.

The performance changes the history in the original story of the Nutcracker ballet and retells as if the facts were mixed up.

“As a lover of Christmas and dance I always wanted a show like The Nutcracker that featured the whole spectrum of dance styles and this playful version of a Christmas classic was my answer,” said Ryan Curren creator of The Twisted Nutcracker and co-owner of Truckee Dance Factory.

Every year, this performance adds new surprises to keep it fresh for those who come every year.

There will be a pre-show reception at 6 p.m. each day of the show.

The pre-show reception will have champagne, beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks along with holiday hors d’oeuvres all which can be enjoyed by the fire in Merry Wonderland.

There will be five performances: Dec. 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22.

Kids 4 and under are free.